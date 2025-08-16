Big Interview - Countdown's Susie Dent heads out on tour with new show Word Perfect

Susie Dent is heading out on tour with her new show Word Perfect. Picture: John Lawrence

The Countdown co-presenter, bestselling author and the nation’s favourite wordsmith is not one to rest on her laurels. In addition to having been the popular quiz show’s resident word expert for the past 33 years, she also appears on the programme’s comedy partner show 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and has written several non-fiction books that celebrate the joys of the English language. Last year she also made her first foray into fiction (more of which later).

It is obvious that Dent is genuinely passionate about words – she lights up when she talks about them – and is endlessly fascinated by the mysteries, intricacies and entertaining idiosyncrasies of our native tongue. “The English language will never stop surprising and delighting me,” she says. “It is as wayward as it is majestic, while the dictionary is as full of magic, drama and adventure as you will find anywhere.”

She is looking forward to getting back out on the road and meeting audiences up and down the land again after her previous show The Secret Lives of Words, which ran from 2018 to 2024, proved to be such a success. “I had never done anything like that before and it was a real leap of faith for me because I wasn’t sure It was something I could do as I like to fly below the radar a bit,” she says. “But I was so lucky because the people who come to my shows are already on side, they are already lovers of language and they often bring interesting questions to ask. I always have a word surgery section in the show; sometimes people like to share something word-related that gets on their nerves – I think it is quite therapeutic to air your grievance – and it is also a chance to discuss some of the really lovely words and their origins. On my last tour I think there was only one venue where I wasn’t asked about the ‘correct’ pronunciation of scone. It also gives me a chance to share the stories about words that I have been collecting all my life.”

Included in her collection are examples of typos and errors. “There are some hilarious ones,” she says. She tells me that one of her favourites is taken from the comment section of a newspaper article about a new fragrance which featured a misspelling of Eau de Cologne. “Someone had written ‘I love the smell of my boyfriend’s colon on my pillow.’” The show is about 45 minutes each half with an interval and Dent says she is never short of material. “Even when I was small, as a child and a teenager I would always have notebooks with me and jot things down. I am always eavesdropping – and I did that as a child too. I would write down words I didn’t understand. The dictionary was my friend and I loved looking things up. In a way the show is a way to share all the jottings of my life.”

Nominative determinism is one of the areas she will be covering in the show – the notion that people tend to gravitate towards areas of work or interest that are linked to their names. “I’ll also be exploring themes related to that – looking at the origins of phrases such as Jack the Lad, he was a real person in the 18th century who was a bit of a rogue, and others like Flaming Ada, Happy as Larry and Smart Alec. That kind of transition is quite fun. There is also some audio-visual stuff. I have a recording of some cows, some from Yorkshire and some from elsewhere which relates to research that has been done on regional accents in animals. It’s been proved that animals have ‘accents’ of the region they live in – they pick up the intonation. And I am hoping that my audiences will also bring some examples of their local dialect words and phrases.”

Dent’s debut novel – Guilty by Definition, a pacy engaging crime thriller was published in April 2024. The book is set in the Oxford offices of a dictionary – the fictional Clarendon English Dictionary, or CED where the new editor Martha Thornhill has not long been in post. She’s recently returned from having spent a decade abroad working in Berlin, where she moved after her bright and brilliant older sister Charlie suddenly disappeared. Only a few weeks into her new job at the CED, Martha has to deal with unsettling events when a series of cryptic letters begin arriving which seem to be linked to Charlie’s disappearance. Martha and her team of lexicographers begin their own investigations and try to solve the puzzle.

Described by one reviewer as an ‘astonishingly clever literary mystery’ and another as ‘a tantalising mystery for word sleuths and crime fans alike’, the book has been well received by both critics and readers. “I was delighted by the response to it,” says Dent. “It was the biggest leap of faith but I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it and it was also a tribute to my dad who had really encouraged me to do it. It was very different from writing non-fiction which is what I had done up to then. I loved the freedom of fiction; there were challenges such as plotting and character development but with the novel there was so much to explore.” The crime genre seems like a particularly good fit given the kind of painstaking evidence gathering and mystery solving that etymologists and lexicographers do. “Absolutely, there are so many parallels,” says Dent. “Etymologists often talk about themselves as word detectives or word archaeologists sifting through layers of meaning. There is also a dark underside to language and I was interested in exploring that and connecting it with dark secrets in some of the characters’ pasts.”

She thoroughly enjoyed the experience she says and she is already at work on a second novel featuring some of the same characters. In the meantime, she is keen to connect with audiences around the country and engage in an endlessly fascinating ongoing conversation about the joy that words can bring. She will be continuing with her duties on Countdown which she still loves being part of – she has described it as one of the biggest joys of my life’ – and which still excites and energises her.

“It is a lovely cosy game but it is intellectually challenging,” she says. “And there is a real community around it. Colin Murray, our host says ‘put your worries aside for half an hour, we are your family’. We know that the programme is very much part of people’s daily ritual, we get letters telling us that. And we have been going so long now, I have lost count of the number of contestants who say they remember watching it with their parents and grandparents. I am genuinely incredibly grateful to it; I’m not sure any of the other things that I have done would have been possible without it.”