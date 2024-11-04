Bradford-based author Michael Stewart's latest novel set in 17th century Yorkshire

Author Michael Stewart whose latest novel Black Wood Women is published this month. Picture: Craig Sugden

He is the creator of the Brontë Stones project, four monumental stones located in the landscape between the Brontës’ birthplace in Thornton and the Parsonage Museum in Haworth, inscribed with poems by Kate Bush, Carol Ann Duffy, Jeannette Winterson and Jackie Kay. Until recently Stewart was also Head of Creative Writing at the University of Huddersfield; he was made redundant earlier this year. “After 18 years it was time for a change,” he says. “I started there in 2007 and from 2010 onwards university arts and humanities courses were being sidelined and there was a huge increase in tuition fees. It was a slow death by a thousand cuts.” Since then, he has founded a new venture – the Brontë Writing Centre in Haworth. “We are running courses for emerging writers – we have just run a How to Write a Novel and Get it Published and over the summer we ran a course on How to Write a Prize-winning Short Story.” The centre offers both residential and online courses and next summer the hope is to run a Brontë Summer school with participants spending a week Haworth immersing themselves in the Brontës’ writing and the landscape that inspired it.

The seeds for Stewart’s latest novel Black Wood Women, published later this month, were sown eight years ago. “I started thinking about it in 2016 during the EU referendum year,” he says. “I noticed how different this was to other subjects that had divided the nation and I knew people within families who had serious disagreements over it. I began to look at when that had occurred before and I went right back to the English Civil War in the 1600s. Within families you had brother fighting against brother and there were famous instances where they fought to the death. I got really interested in that period of history and in particular the year 1649 when Charles I was beheaded and Cromwell went off to Ireland. There was a brief lacuna where there was no real Parliament and all these radical religious and political groups appeared including the Levellers, the Quakers and the Diggers.”

There was one group that Stewart was particularly interested in called The Family of Love, which sounds as though it belongs in the 20th century hippy movement but was in fact a religious sect founded by German mystic Henry Nicholis in the 16th century.

“They had a kind of back to nature philosophy,” explains Stewart. “They were interested in rewilding and wolves and the idea of reintroducing apex predators. We know when the last wolf in Scotland was and in Wales but not in England, so that was a narrative gap I could explore. So, it became a story about the last wolf in England and this group of women accused of witchcraft who worship the wolf. There were women at the time in the 17th century who had formed their own communes.”

The protagonist of the novel is 13-year-old Caragh who fled Ireland with her family in 1642 to England. Since then, they have been living in Yorkshire, working the land and hiding their Irish Catholic identity. When Caragh’s family are murdered by a wealthy Protestant zealot, she is forced to flee again. “She finds these women in the forest who take care of her and meanwhile the last wolf, also female, and pregnant, is being hunted.”

Stewart is already working on his next book, a crime novel set in 1887 in Salford when Buffalo Bill brought his Wild West Show to the city. “There was a mystery because while the show was there one of the performers, a Lakota Sioux warrior, died and his body went missing,” says. “A detective called Jerome Caminada investigated the case – he is an interesting figure because he is said to have partly inspired Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.”

He hopes Black Wood Women will appeal to a wide range of readers. “It is about wolves and witches and civil war and it’s also a bit of a wild west story, with elements of gothic novel, folk horror and eco-literature,” he says. “It’s a bit of a mixture really.”