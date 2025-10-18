Bryan Adams: 'Why I turned my back on major record labels and produce my own records'

Bryan Adams. Picture: B Adams Music

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some may find its rock cliches and sugar sweet pop production grating, Adams has managed to do something most songwriters only dream of with the track, which only reached number 42 on its release in 1985, create a standard.

The singer is also well known for his smash hit (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, which reached number one in the UK, and other songs such as Run To You and Please Forgive Me, numbers he has no qualms about playing decades later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 16 studio albums, including his latest, Roll With The Punches, Adams, 65, quickly rejects the notions of artists who choose to focus on their latest material while playing live, saying “they’re my songs, I love them” and performing them “thousands of times” over.

Bryan Adams. Picture: Steven Stanley

In Roll With The Punches the Canadian star embraces the stadium rock style for which he is best known, saying he wants to use it to send a message.

Adams, who was born in Kingston, Ontario, explains: “What I look for when I make a record is coming up with a song that sort of becomes the cornerstone for a release.

“In past albums it’s been 18 Till I Die or Cuts Like A Knife, you find a song that sort of is going to be the signature for the record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this case, once I wrote Roll With The Punches, I knew that I had the cornerstone song, and it’s just a matter of making the other songs fit in with that.

“So in some cases, it was re-recording some of the older songs that I already started, but the inspiration for the record comes from the last couple years of becoming an independent artist, being without a record company, without a management position, I’m just completely on my own and starting fresh.

“So the idea of rolling with the punches is very much to do with, a lot of people do get in situations where you get knocked down and something happens, and the best way to counter that is just to get up and dust off, and keep going.”

He continues: “I do think this song (A Little More Understanding) is my message to the world right now, and I really believe in the sentiments that are in the lyric of the song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It does stand out at this particular time when there’s all kinds of things going on, whether it be all the different wars and even genocides happening.”

Adams, who speaks in a passionate and direct manner about his work, says he believes his music can bring people together during tough times. but says it is “obviously very wishful thinking”.

He adds: “These are only my thoughts, these are just how I feel about the world today, but I do feel sort of some moral responsibility to be able to talk about these things, in a way perhaps it will be thought-provoking to some people.”

The singer, who began his career in 1970s’ glam rockers Sweeney Todd, fronted by singer Nick Gilder and best known for their song Roxy Roller, is now fully embracing the control he has as a fully independent artist, and as the boss of his own record label, Bad Records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, he says the experience has brought up “all kinds of different things” that he had “never considered” during his time with major labels such as A&M Records and BMG.

He explains: “You know what it costs to do it? How it’s done? Every single detail suddenly becomes your details, whereas before a lot of details were just taken care of by people at record companies.

“But I think what’s good about it is that I’m able to keep control over how the record is marketed and where it’s marketed, and the spending that goes on with it.

“So that’s interesting, and of course, the artistic side of it, which is, we can do this, we can do that, we can do that, suddenly, the options, which were already there, but it was never fully explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So now I’ve got the option to be able to do all these different things that I just love, creating box sets, different coloured vinyls, all the different things that independent labels are more inclined to do.

“There’s a lot more work involved, but I’ve been able to put together a really good team, and so far so good.”

The son of English emigrants, Adams had had a peripatic childhood due to his father’s diplomatic postings around the world. He’d acquired his first guitar, an imitation Stratocaster, when he was 10, swapping it for an imitation Les Paul the next year. By the age of 12 he was soaking up the guitar licks of Humble Pie’s Peter Frampton and Steve Marriott; Ritchie Blackmore of Deep Purple would become a later favourite.

By 15 he’d become the voice of Vancouver glam rock glam band Sweeney Todd before going solo in 1978. Although he’s very much been a rock ’n’ roll lifer, Adams says there was never any long-term vision. “I don’t really have that kind of consciousness; I’m very much about living for today and tomorrow,” he says. “There’s a lot of plans now, the calendar is booked up until the end of the year and next year already, with loads of tours and lots of places to play around the world. That and school holidays” – he has two daughters, aged 14 and 12 – “is all I think about these days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as a label boss with more than 50 years of experience in the industry, Adams is wary of social media’s impact on music, despite saying the advent of the internet has brought younger fans to his shows, he tells today’s artists: “Focus on the music rather than social media.”

Aside from rock ’n’ roll, photography remains an important outlet for Adams. Over the years he has photographed for magazines including Interview, Harper’s Bazaar, and British and German Vogue and he’s exhibited his work widely. His photograph of the Queen and Prince Philip hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in London.

“I shot my album cover and all the pictures for it,” he says. “A lot of it was done on my iPhone – in fact the cover of the album was shot on my iPhone.”

He is currently touring Canada and the USA as part of his world tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, Adams will head out on a short UK tour, performing at Hull’s Connexin Live, (December 8) Cardiff’s Utilita Arena and the Brighton Centre having played Sheffield the Brudenell Social Club, Leeds in August.

His world tour will continue into next year, with dates in Japan and South Africa.