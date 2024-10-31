Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Transformers that did it. After seeing an issue one day as an impressionable boy, Michael Molcher has never been able to look away from comic books.

“I have such a vivid memory of that moment, I could probably draw you a picture of what the inside of the newsagents looked like,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was, what, six years old? I’ve got a feeling that the cover might have had the Dinobots on it. So you combine giant robots and dinosaurs. I mean, Hasbro, the toy company behind Transformers, absolutely knew what they were doing – I was targeted perfectly.”

Thought Bubble.

Forty years on, Michael is now brand manager for 2000 AD, a cult sci-fi comic which is home to characters such as Judge Dredd.

He is speaking ahead of Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival, a major meeting of the industry’s creators and fans which takes place at Harrogate Convention Centre on the weekend of November 16 and 17.

Michael was born in Leeds but soon moved to Bedale in North Yorkshire – the family was taken there by his father Peter’s work as a Methodist minister – and then to Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later went to university in Huddersfield, studying theatre and media, before going into journalism, working first at The Rochdale Observer before becoming a chief reporter at The Harrogate Advertiser, a sister paper of The Yorkshire Post, and later to the Leeds City Council press office.

Mike Molcher, pictured by Mauricio Molizane De Souza.

Michael, 46, was back in Leeds from 2001 to 2011 and is now based in Oxford for his work. But Leeds holds a special place in his heart – not least, he says, because it is the home of comics in the North of England.

“The only thing that could tear me away from my favourite city was the ultimate job,” he says. “Particularly in Leeds, the comic scene has never been more vibrant and more diverse than it is now. And that's really fantastic. It's really been great to watch that over the last 20 years.”

Not only is it a student city, which fosters interest in comics, but it sustains three comic book stores – OK Comics, Travelling Man and Forbidden Planet International – which “all have their own identity and their own clientele,” says Michael. And lots of comic creators are from, or are based in Yorkshire, too, including Peter Doherty, Greg Staples, the late John Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the stars align over the head of Leeds and I know from my decade back that it always felt exciting to be in comics and to be around people who love comics,” says Michael, who is husband to Katherine.

It was in Leeds that he started to write freelance pieces about comics, going from consumer to somebody who worked in the industry. He has interviewed numerous names including Alan Moore, known for works such as Watchmen and V for Vendetta.

Now, Michael does have to “pinch myself” sometimes, he says, working for 2000 AD. He says: “I get to hang around with some of the most creative people on the face of the planet.”

But earlier this year, his own work was celebrated. In July, his book on the politics of Judge Dredd was named as Best Comics-Related Book at the Eisner Awards, in San Diego, California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blending comic book history with contemporary radical theories on policing, I Am The Law analyses how John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra’s character has reflected, parodied and predicted the rise of military-style policing.

For those who have never delved, what do comic books offer that other forms, such as novels, cannot? Michael sounds almost pained trying to answer what is such a big question for him. “People have quite literally written entire books about that,” he says.

So on this subject, Michael follows up by email. “There’s a great writer called Scott McCloud who has a lot to say about the way comics can mess with the illusion of time passing through the arrangement of different elements. That's comics’ central magic – the translation of space into time.

"Ultimately, comics gives your unconscious mind a workout by playing with symbols, images, and information to build a narrative. The effect of all that invisible mental effort is that the reader is so deeply invested that the emotional beats hit harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The American cartoonist Will Eisner, after whom the awards are named, did so much to explore and expand on this idea. There really is no other artform like comics.

“The adult historical horror series Somna, by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay (an Ilkley-based artist), is a great example of how two creators can write and draw together in a mutually supportive way that puts across two aspects of a single narrative.

"I can't see prose doing quite the same thing and it demonstrates how art styles can affect meaning – art style is to comics as prose style is to fiction.” He also highlights, for instance, how Yorkshire artist Zoe Thorogood's It's Lonely At The Centre of the Earth is a “complex and layered narrative response to her mental health, often switching from speaking directly to the reader to third-person narration,” he says.

“One particularly brilliant visual trick is where she covers her face with narration boxes, making the narration even more intimate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Thought Bubble is the place where these artists and themes coalesce. "Loads of people from across the world converge on Thought Bubble,” says Michael. “It’s the show that comic creators tell other comic creators to attend.

"I was in Portland in Oregon at a convention and there was this American artist saying to another American to go to Thought Bubble. I was just like, that’s so strange – these two people on the other side of the world going: ‘You must visit Harrogate’.”