Dave Zdanowicz's brilliant photographic book captures the spirit of Bradford

City Park has helped transform Bradford city centre. (Dave Zdanowicz).

It holds particular resonance for photographer Dave Zdanowicz, who was born and raised there, and it is the focus of his latest book – Bradford in Photographs – through which he captures the essence of the city and surrounding landscape.

“I’ve been all over Yorkshire and this time I really wanted to focus on my home city. It’s a big place and there’s so much here in terms of interesting buildings and parks, and I wanted to show it off in a positive light,” says Dave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book includes more than 120 images, from landmarks like City Hall and the Alhambra to quirky corners and nearby villages, such as Haworth and Saltaire.

A stunning shot of the city skyline. (Dave Zdanowicz).

Together, they paint a vivid picture of a unique and, at times, beautiful landscape and capture its social and cultural heritage.

For Dave, it has been an opportunity to look at his home city anew. “Some of the buildings are fantastic. If you look inside Waterstones, for example, it’s unbelievable and it takes your breath away. It’s the same with the City Hall and the Midland Hotel, which has an old railway platform built into it – they’re all amazing.”

He believes the centre of Bradford and particularly City Park, framed by the Alhambra and the National Science and Media Museum, has become a focal point. “On a sunny day when the fountains are out, it looks fantastic and it’s right there in the heart of the city.”

It’s a symbol, too, of modern Bradford and the city’s progress. “In recent years, Bradford has changed quite a lot and I think it’s changed for the better because we’re seeing the benefits of all the investment with more bars and restaurants,” adds Dave.

Little Germany has some of the city's oldest buildings. (Dave Zdanowicz).

“In this modern age, it’s important to embrace diverse cultures and I think Bradford is somewhere that’s done that very well, but at the same time the spirit and essence of the city is still there.”

One area that embodies this renewed sense of self-confidence, and which is captured in the book, is Little Germany. Back in the 19th century when Bradford was known as “the wool capital of the world”, it drove the city’s wealth. However, as industry declined it became marooned from the rest of the city.

Today, though, Little Germany is arguably the most impressive merchant quarter in the whole of Yorkshire. Fifty-five of the 85 buildings within its boundaries are of special architectural or historic interest, and most of these are Grade II-listed.

“Some of the architecture really is fantastic,” says Dave, “and if you walk around you see bits of artwork that people have painted onto doors and buildings – it’s a really fascinating area. Whenever I post photographs of Little Germany or Brontë country online they always get a lot of attention.”

Harold Park is one several green spaces in and around the city. (Dave Zdanowicz).

Bradford isn’t only home to some remarkable buildings, it has plenty of green spaces, too. “The parks are really photogenic, particularly Lister Park with Cartwright Hall, and there are places like Judy Woods which is an ancient woodland – there’s so much to go at.”

One of Dave’s favourite photographs is an early morning shot he took in Harold Park. “It’s near to where I grew up and I’ve been after a shot like that for years with swans making a heart shape and one morning it happened and there was a really nice sunrise in the background.”

He hopes his photographs will encourage more people to visit Bradford and to look again at the city. “Putting this book together has made me look up more, because when you do you notice things you haven’t spotted before and it gives you a whole new perspective.”