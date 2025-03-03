From lollipop man to author: Peter Atherton’s thrilling new post-apocalyptic novel

Peter Atherton is a familiar face in Upton, renowned for his role as the local lollipop man, ensuring the safety of children every morning and afternoon.

But behind this everyday role, there’s a surprising new side to Peter. He’s now an author, debuting with his post-apocalyptic novel The Decay of Humanity. This thrilling tale takes readers on an unforgettable journey through a world on the brink of collapse, where the fight for survival is brutal, and every decision could mean the difference between life and death.

The Decay of Humanity is not just another apocalyptic novel. Peter has crafted an immersive world filled with danger, dark choices, and high-stakes survival. The novel follows the protagonist, one of the few survivors in a world devastated by an outbreak that has reanimated the dead. As the protagonist navigates this terrifying landscape, he must fight not only to survive but to rebuild a broken world. The twist? The story is interactive. Readers’ choices shape the narrative, and with each decision, the protagonist’s fate is altered, leading to different outcomes.

Peter’s inspiration for the book came from his passion for storytelling and his fascination with survival tales. “I’ve always loved stories where characters face the odds, where survival is about more than just physical strength,” Peter explains. “It’s about strategy, decision-making, and the will to keep going when everything around you is falling apart.”

Set in a bleak, post-apocalyptic world, The Decay of Humanity is both chilling and captivating. The reader’s role in directing the protagonist’s decisions creates an immersive experience, where the line between fiction and reality is blurred. Will the protagonist become a hero, or will he succumb to the horrors of the new world? It’s entirely up to the reader.

Peter’s talent for world-building and storytelling shines through in this gripping narrative. The world he’s created is one of constant danger, but it’s also a place where hope and humanity fight to survive. Every chapter is filled with suspense, and the unpredictable twists keep readers on the edge of their seats, making The Decay of Humanity a must-read for fans of dystopian fiction.

Peter’s journey from lollipop man to author shows that anyone, no matter their background, can make an impact and pursue their passions. The Decay of Humanity is a thrilling example of his creative talent, and it proves that Peter Atherton’s storytelling has the power to captivate audiences beyond his community.

The highly anticipated The Decay of Humanity will be released on April 30 and will be available at Waterstones, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon. To follow Peter’s journey and get updates on his work, you can find him on Facebook and Instagram @authorpeteratherton.

The Decay Of Humanity mock up image