From London to Everest, the Crazy Adventure of Maurice Wilson

By Antonio Panei
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 08:02 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 13:00 BST
By La Bussola "In cima a sé stessi"placeholder image
By La Bussola "In cima a sé stessi"
The legends of world mountaineering.

In 1934, a former English soldier wanted to conquer Everest.

The thing is, he wasn’t a mountaineer and, until that moment, he had never climbed anything more challenging than a flight of stairs.

The crazy story of Maurice Wilson has been reconstructed in the book In cima a sé stessi by Italian journalist Antonio Panei. The book has just been published by the "La Bussola" publisher in Rome. Wilson, born in Bradford in 1898, left London in 1933 with a DH Gipsy Moth aircraft.

By Veronica Cristofolettiplaceholder image
By Veronica Cristofoletti

He was heading to Tibet, but in India, his plane was seized. He continued his journey on foot and, after nearly a year, reached Everest. Wilson attempted the climb wearing light clothing, unsuitable for the world’s highest mountain, and died from hypothermia.

Besides Maurice Wilson’s crazy obsession with Everest, the book by journalist Antonio Panei also tells the stories of two other English mountaineers: Joe Simpson and Alison Hargreaves, with the help of illustrations by architect Veronica Cristofoletti.

In total, there are 20 stories featuring some legends of world mountaineering: from Toni Kurz to Walter Bonatti, from Reinhold Messner to Wanda Rutkiewicz.

