From London to Everest, the Crazy Adventure of Maurice Wilson

By La Bussola "In cima a sé stessi"

The legends of world mountaineering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1934, a former English soldier wanted to conquer Everest.

The thing is, he wasn’t a mountaineer and, until that moment, he had never climbed anything more challenging than a flight of stairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crazy story of Maurice Wilson has been reconstructed in the book In cima a sé stessi by Italian journalist Antonio Panei. The book has just been published by the "La Bussola" publisher in Rome. Wilson, born in Bradford in 1898, left London in 1933 with a DH Gipsy Moth aircraft.

By Veronica Cristofoletti

He was heading to Tibet, but in India, his plane was seized. He continued his journey on foot and, after nearly a year, reached Everest. Wilson attempted the climb wearing light clothing, unsuitable for the world’s highest mountain, and died from hypothermia.

Besides Maurice Wilson’s crazy obsession with Everest, the book by journalist Antonio Panei also tells the stories of two other English mountaineers: Joe Simpson and Alison Hargreaves, with the help of illustrations by architect Veronica Cristofoletti.