Not one for sitting still, when we meet in Edinburgh Judy Murray has 12 pages of her next book in her bag to edit on the train on her way home to Perthshire. Murray – national tennis champ with 64 titles, national coach, mother to Andy and Jamie, grandmother and Strictly contestant – has taken to the role of author with her usual energy, and is enjoying promoting The Wild Card.

The novel, which has a twin storyline, one in the present, one in the past, follows the story of tennis player Abigail Patterson.

“It’s two halves of her life, the first 17 years where she overcomes really quite horrific adversity, finds solace in tennis and unexpectedly becomes one of the most promising juniors in Britain but is forced to give up at the age of 17,” says Murray.

Judy Murray has published her first book - The Wild Card. Picture credit: Sane Seven Photography/PA Photo

“The second element is 20 years later, when she’s on her way to Wimbledon to play on Centre Court, fulfilling her childhood dream against all the odds.

“The book kicks off when the sensation of the tournament is in the courtesy car and hears radio presenters asking listeners to fill them in on what’s happened to her in the last 20 years because she disappeared off the face of the earth and she realises that a secret she has been keeping for 20 years is about to be exposed in public.”

What does it feel like to write another bestseller? Murray laughs in a mixture of embarrassment, pleasure and just because in person she’s fun.

“I did a memoir which was in lots of ways easier because it’s your life and you go through it chronologically. This is the first time I’ve done a work of fiction and it’s great fun because your imagination can go anywhere,” she says.

Murray was inspired to write a novel by her Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton Du Beke after he sent her a proof copy of his first novel to read during Covid.

“It was entirely down to him,” she says. “He’s written about seven novels now, all set in the ballroom dancing world.

"I loved all the behind-the-scenes detail, how it operated and he said you should write one set in the tennis world, all the things you have experienced that people would love to hear about.

"He set me up with his literary agent on Zoom and that was where it started. They say you should write about what you know.”

Murray certainly does write about what she knows, tennis and being in the public eye, but The Wild Card has more than that, exploring issues that are close to her heart.

“Obviously I know the tennis world very well and I’m aware most people see the performance, and don’t see the culmination of years of practice and effort. So there was an opportunity to do a really in-depth dive behind the scenes via Wimbledon – the players’ routine and the pathway it takes to get you to the top and explore the people, the team, fans, competitors, opponents and journalists.

“But I also realised the great thing about fiction is you can go wherever you want and there was an opportunity to raise awareness of a number of things that can be difficult to talk about, such as issues that still exist for women in the sporting world.

"You’re not pointing the finger at anybody or anything directly but will raise a talking point, and hopefully by doing that we can affect change in the longer term. So one of the main things explored is the abuse of power, whether that’s player and coach or fitness or agent.

“That came hugely to the surface when Simone Biles took the team doctor to court (in the US gymnastics sexual abuse scandal). It’s very much the case that when something happens to you as a very young athlete, you don’t know how to deal with it.

"And when she and the other gymnasts spoke up about the catalogue of abuse over many, many years from the team doctor, it raised awareness and became a catalyst for change in safeguarding women’s sport.

“Also in tennis, there are the haves and the have-nots. It’s very difficult to get to the top unless you have means or a wealthy sponsor and Abi does not come from a wealthy family or a family who even has any understanding of tennis, but her best friend has a court in her garden and Abi benefits. We all know that in life we need our friends, our support group.”

If the public response to The Wild Card has been positive, how did sons Andy and Jamie react?

“They sort of roll their eyes whenever I do something a little bit different, but they’re always incredibly supportive. I think they’re protective, or worried in case anything goes wrong. But actually The Wild Card has been very well received.”

Does she think she was overly emotionally invested or a “pushy mum”? “No, I absolutely wasn’t, but I know plenty of people who are pushy and plenty who are mis-labelled just for trying their best for their child. But no, I wasn’t.”

So what’s next for the 65-year-old?

“I have just about finished a whodunnit. It’s out in May. It’s still set in the tennis world, at a nice sort of country club and there’s a murder at the start and it could be any one of the ladies first team that has committed the crime. The way I’ve written it is a bit like Big Little Lies where it could be any of several people.”

There’s also tennis, her work with the WTA and the tour, and she leads on community engagement delivering workshops for coaches, teachers, volunteers, special needs and parents and runs clinics for kids’ teams and adults.