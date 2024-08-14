Huddersfield entrepreneur Graham Leslie brings out book - and readers could win an artistic prize

Reading a good story can be seen as a gift in itself but those going through Ahead Of The Curve, the autobiography Huddersfield entrepreneur and philanthropist Prof Graham Leslie CBE, could be in store for something even more special.

In an unusual move, Graham also wanted to give people who buy the book the chance to win a prize - one which might usually cost thousands of pounds.

The book includes a competition where people have to answer three questions and the winner will get specially commissioned artwork done by artist Richard Gower, who lives in Mirfield.

Graham Leslie and artist Richard Gower with his painting of Christopher Schindler scoring the penalty that put Huddersfield Town.

Graham founded pharmaceuticals company Galpharm, was involved with the building of Huddersfield’s stadium 30 years ago and was the founder chairman of Kirklees Stadium Developments Ltd.

In his book, all the money from which is going to charity, Graham writes: “I love art and the immense skill and creativity it involves never ceases to amaze and inspire me. Richard Gower is so talented and can paint in any style from Picasso to Van Gogh.”

Richard painted Huddersfield Town centre back Christopher Schindler scoring the winning penalty at Wembley to send Town into the Premier League in 2017, and did a limited edition of 50 which raised thousands of pounds for the Huddersfield Town Foundation, the Leslie Sports Foundation and the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice. He also depicted the Duke of Edinburgh’s last formal engagement in August 2017 when he was 96, meeting Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace – a painting which he gifted to the late Queen.

Now, the competition winner can have Richard paint whatever they want – be that their favourite place, building or even a portrait.

Graham Leslie holding a copy of his autobiography Ahead Of The Curve.

Richard said: “I’m quite humbled when I’m asked to do a commission. It’s fascinating to capture a moment in someone’s life.

“That’s usually taken from a photograph and then they choose me to capture that moment, their personality, their life in oils – forever. It’s phenomenal. No disrespect to photographers but a painting has the artist’s heart and soul in it. It’s a feeling as well as an image.”

The competition questions are revealed near the front of Graham’s book along with information on how to enter.

All proceeds from its sale are going to the charity Making Waves which is the charitable side to the Waves day centre in Slaithwaite and takes members from Huddersfield, Kirklees and across West Yorkshire.

Waves helps people aged 18 and over with learning and/or physical difficulties to lead full lives with activities including performing arts, baking, making music, arts and crafts, virtual reality games, swimming, walks, horticulture, caring for animals, holidays and sharing what they do on social media. The charity also supports the centre and also provides respite care and overnight breaks when members’ families face a crisis.