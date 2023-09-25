Ilkley Literature Festival returns next month celebrating its 50th anniversary

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Ilkley Literature Festival returns next month with another diverse programme of around a hundred events featuring an impressive line-up of novelists, poets, journalists and broadcasters.

“There are some little nods to the 50th anniversary throughout the programme and also some recreations of events that took place at the very first festival in 1973,” says director Erica Morris. “The inaugural programme featured an event – and we still have the audio file for it – focussing on women in literature and the guests on the panel included Fay Weldon and Margaret Drabble. It has been interesting for us to revisit that with feminist publisher Virago – they are also celebrating their 50th anniversary this year so it is a brilliant time to do something in partnership with them.” The panel this time will feature authors Monica Ali and Chibundo Onuzo and Virago publisher Sarah Savitt who will be looking at some of the achievements and setbacks for women in literature over the past five decades.

The festival will be hosting a Puffin Books Tea Party for children and families, an event which also took place at the first festival, and putting on pop-up poetry and spoken word events in local pubs. “In a way every festival over the years has echoed the spirit of the first one in that it has always been very broad in its scope and brought in other art forms such as theatre, visual art and music,” says Morris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wide-ranging themes of the festival this year are nature, music and lyrics, state of the nation, food for thought and, of course, 50 years of ILF. Headliners this year include Clare Balding who will be discussing her new book about the world of dogs, comedian Shaparak Khorsandi will be talking about her journey of self-discovery following her ADHD diagnosis, frequent festival visitor Gyles Brandreth presents his new book about the late Queen, Jaqueline Wilson will be introducing her latest children’s book, broadcaster James Naughtie will be talking about his new spy thriller, Ray Mears will be talking about what we can learn from our woodland landscapes and poet laureate Simon Armitage will be delivering a lyrical reading in an event celebrating the music of language and Bob Cryer will be sharing stories about his late father the much-loved and missed comedian Barry.

Luke Harding will be appearing at Ilkley Literature Festival next month.

Journalists and commentators covering current affairs include Gavin Esler on the government’s many recent crises, Luke Harding on his experiences on the frontline of the war in Ukraine and Polly Toynbee investigating her family, politics and the British class system.

The festival’s annual poet in residence role has launched or boosted the careers of many emerging poets in the north of England and this year several past post holders will be returning to Ilkley to give readings and workshops. “It will be so nice to see so many familiar faces and to celebrate our poetry family,” says Morris. “The guest of honour at the very first festival was WH Auden and for the next festival Ted Hughes came to read from his collection Cave Birds, so poetry has always been a significant part of the programme.”

As well as supporting new writing and voices, the festival has always attracted starry literary names. Among those who have appeared, some of them on more than one occasion, are Maya Angelou, Alan Bennett, Margaret Atwood, Hilary Mantel, Harold Pinter, Bernadine Evaristo, AS Byatt, Beryl Bainbridge, Sebastian Faulks, V S Naipaul and Willy Russell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past several years the tone of social discourse has become increasingly divisive and polarised which means that the role of literature festivals has become evermore significant in providing a safe space for reasoned debate. “We are living in a time where nuance has fallen out of fashion; that is why literature festivals are so important,” says Morris. “People can have a conversation that explores a subject seriously and take time to consider and question opinions contrary to their own. I think having those conversations in a public forum is really valuable.”

Monica Ali will be appearing at Ilkley Literature Festival next month.

Over the past half century the festival has faced many challenges including funding cuts, a global pandemic and not being given the kind of attention in the national media afforded to other literary festivals of a similar age and size. It is still here enthralling, inspiring, exploring and bringing people together to experience the joy of words and ideas. Long may it continue.