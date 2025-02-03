Interview with Bradford poet Rachel Bower about her debut novel It Comes from the River

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An acclaimed, award-winning poet and short story writer, Bower is the author of two poetry collections – Moon Milk (2018) and These Mothers of Gods (2021) – and a non-fiction book on epistolary novels. Her poems and stories have been widely published in literary magazines and several have won or been shortlisted for a number of prestigious prizes.

“I have always been interested in women’s stories,” she says. “In a couple of my short stories I had explored issues around women and power and coercive control.” After one of the stories was shortlisted for a prize, Bower was approached by an agent who asked whether she was planning to explore those subjects in a longer form. It set Bower thinking. “I have always wanted to write a novel – it was a bit of a dream – but I found it difficult to find the time,” says Bower. “Then I got an Arts Council England developing creative practice grant and that encouraged me to have a go. It gave me the permission and the opportunity to focus on writing a novel.”

Set in a fictional town in the North of England It Came from the River tells the stories of three women. Alex is a young wife and mother, married to Paul; together they have a toddler daughter Izzy and Alex is pregnant with their second child. While outwardly the couple have a happy life, with everything they need in material terms, Paul is becoming increasingly controlling and violent. Lauren is the single mother of two boys; she is struggling financially and, out of desperation, shoplifts in order to provide food for her children. She is caught, charged and sentenced to eighty hours of community service. Her probation officer finds her a position working in a charity shop. Things start to look up for her, when a new man in her life seems to offer a fresh start for her and her boys. Meanwhile Nancy has been moved into a care home for the elderly by her son. She feels out of place there, misses her beloved pet dog and dreams of making her escape. Bower deftly interweaves their individual narratives, infusing it with elements of folklore.

“I really wanted to write about characters of different ages and backgrounds, partly because you don’t always get those characters represented in literature, especially older women,” says Bower. “There are three of them because I was also really interested in the fact that the number three is significant in folklore. So, I thought about two younger women and an older woman and how they might be bound together. Although they are of different generations and classes they have shared experiences as women. I wanted to explore what they had in common.”

At the front of the book is a quote from Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre which mentions the mythical creature ‘the Gytrash’. Jane, who was told stories of it, describes it as ‘a North-of-England spirit… which in the form of horse, mule or large dog, haunted solitary ways and sometimes came upon belated travellers.’ The gytrash hovers in the background of each of the women’s stories in It Comes from the River, a dark ambivalent presence that partly represents something within themselves that the characters are grappling with. “It is a figure that is very particular to the North and can be seen as a symbol of doom or as a creature that takes travellers home,” explains Bower. “I love folklore and magic, but I wanted to keep the narrative anchored in the lived experiences of the women. Using the mythology is a way into the women’s internal world – when the three characters face the gytrash they are faced with their own inner fears.”

Not surprisingly given Bower’s poetic sensibility, the novel is imbued with a potent lyricism, it is beautifully composed. “That was really important to me,” says Bower. “I wanted it to have a Northern poetic rhythm – it is almost like a score for a Northern voice and a celebration of it.” While the novel covers some dark themes, Bower ensures that ultimately it is uplifting and positive. “I wanted the book to be hopeful,” she says. “It is not a doomed narrative – it is about how strong the women are, how they persist and how in the end they make good decisions.”

Rachel Bower's debut novel It Comes from the River is out now.