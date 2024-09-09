Interview with Leeds author SJ Bradley about her new short story collection Maps of Imaginary Towns

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is true of a new collection of short stories by Leeds author SJ Bradley, Maps of Imaginary Towns, which is published later this month by award-winning independent publisher Fly on the Wall Press. The wide-ranging selection of stories featured is the culmination of several years’ work. “A lot of them were prompted by things I was seeing or hearing,” says Bradley. “Throughout that time, I worked in the public and charitable sectors and witnessed buildings closing down, services getting cut, people struggling with what was happening and I wanted to write about those things.”

One of the stories in the collection, The Gordon Trask, is about a council-run music centre providing music lessons for underprivileged children in an old building in disrepair that is about to be demolished. “That is based on my own experience,” says Bradley. “I was working in the Arts Education service for the council and one of the buildings was closed down very abruptly.”

Bradley is the author of two acclaimed novels – Brick Mother (2014), nominated for the Guardian First Book Award, and Guest (2017) – as well as an anthology and short fiction published in major journals and anthologies. Her writing has a social conscience, poses thought-provoking questions and explores relatable universal themes, such as grief, ambition, belonging, all of which is evident in this latest collection.

Leeds author SJ Bradley whose new short story collection Maps of Imaginary Towns is published this month.

“There are some that are fantastical and almost sci-fi tinged, some of them are magical realist – imagining how the world could be different,” she says. “The more recent stories were written during the pandemic. I was lucky in that I was furloughed from the job I was doing at the time and I don’t have children so I had quite a lot of time to write.” During that period, she also did an online writing retreat with the poet Suzannah Evans which led to one of the stories in the collection, Coming Attractions. “I grew up in Wakefield and that is something I have not written about much – it felt a bit too familiar – but that retreat inspired me to do that. It is a story about a young man growing up in Wakefield who wants to be an actor and he thinks if he goes to London everything will happen quickly. It is really about someone following their dream.”

The stories have gritty themes – including domestic violence, a neglected child, small acts of courage, hard-won solace – but ultimately, they are uplifting in that they celebrate the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of community.

“One of the stories, Dance Class, is about a woman who escapes an abusive relationship and goes to a refuge with her little girl, but essentially it is a life-affirming story,” says Bradley. “I believe that in life there is always hope and the possibility of change and many of the stories have optimistic endings, so I hope what readers will take from the collection is an empathy for other people’s situations and a sense of hope.”

Another project that Bradley began during lockdown is an audio series she is developing entitled Uneasy Listening. “It is comedy horror with a definite Yorkshire accent,” she says. “They are all individual standalone pieces and will eventually be available to download.” She says she was inspired by watching plays streamed by the National Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe to think differently about her writing. “I love audio drama – I listen to the radio and podcasts all the time, but had never thought about trying to write one until then,” she explains. “It is such an exciting medium, I have really enjoyed writing them.”

Leeds author SJ Bradley whose new short story collection Maps of Imaginary Towns is published this month. Picture: Ricky Adam

Bradley is also a creative writing teacher and arts organizer and has taken on a number of writer’s residencies including a memorable one at Alton Towers. “It is the best thing I have ever done,” she says, laughing. “We got to go on rides, the cable cars, explore the formal gardens and see things you wouldn’t normally see on a visit there. It was really weird and I loved it. It inspired one of the stories in this collection, The Stonechat, and it changed the way I think of Alton Towers forever.”