Jack The Ripper is hardly the basis for a romantic novel but if Kirkbymoorside-based Jane Lovering hadn’t mixed fact and fiction in her adult learning degree she wouldn’t have met lecturer and author Steve Wade.

This would mean she wouldn’t have been introduced to the Romantic Novelist Association and possibly wouldn’t have gone on to write her 28 novels since 2008 and win five RNA Awards including Don’t Stop The Music (2012), Christmas at The Village School (2018) and A Cottage Full of Secrets (2023).

Lovering has now sold approaching half a million copies and will be two days away from the official release of her latest romantic novel Once Upon A Thyme when she appears as guest speaker at Aberford Literature Festival on June 22.

“I’m a single parent, brought up five kids on my own and, despite loving writing from an early age, I came to writing novels later. I did my degree in Creative Writing at the University of Hull, more for amusement than professionally,” says Lovering, who was born and bred in Exeter, Devon and who read all the time from being a child.

“At uni I really struggled mixing fact with fiction, but I also started writing poetry, sketches and plays, things I wouldn’t necessarily have done.

“Steve asked what I was writing and following my reply he asked whether I had heard of the Romantic Novelist Association? I hadn’t but I joined and went to a convention in Cumbria. I met a lot of other authors and had talks with publishers about e-publishing just as it was starting in the States.

“I sent off manuscripts and a US publisher picked me up. I had two books published in the States before I’d had anything published over here but they didn’t want my third, cut me off dead, and I had this book, but didn’t know what to do with it.

She struck lucky, again through her membership of the RNA.

“I know this will seem massively unfair to those who have tried, but I got an agent when I wasn’t looking for one. It was somebody I’d met at a conference. We shared a taxi and she emailed me later, out of the blue, saying she was starting up her own literary agency and did I fancy joining her. I must have made some impression. I’ve now been with her for about 10 years.

“I call my writing, dark psychological romance, with jokes. It’s got some romance in it, some humour, but my stories are about why people do what they do and sometimes they don’t even know why. They are books of exploration of what it is to be human wrapped up in a romance story, also wrapped up in a comedy.

While all of this sounds good today, Lovering was a bit non-plussed over her third novel not being accepted anywhere.

“Kate, my agent, sent it to every publishing company she could think of, and it was rejected every time. I wondered whether I’d offended somebody. It felt like it was publishing poison. Then Kate messaged me about a new company Choc-Lit.

“They liked it but said it didn’t fit their guidelines. Their schtick was there always had to be a male voice. I’d written entirely first person female. They said if I could edit it they’d like to publish it. That was Don’t Stop The Music that went on to be Romantic Novel of the Year in 2012.”

Lovering stuck with Choc-Lit, out of a degree of loyalty.

“They’d looked after me, brought me my first real success. I wrote 10 books for them. They let me write whatever I wanted, including paranormal / vampire books, but after 10 books and Kate telling me it was probably time to go, I signed with another company that only had me for two before they let me go.”

It was a then fledgling Boldwood, now one of the top publishers of romantic fiction, that has brought about Jane’s most productive period, writing three books a year, with another award in 2023 for Contemporary Romantic Novel of the Year for A Cottage Full of Secrets and in a fortnight’s time sees her second book of 2025 launched.

“Happily Ever After was published earlier this year, a modern reworking of Northanger Abbey. The latest Once Upon a Thyme is about a family that keeps secrets, families that won’t talk to one another.

“Tallie has been brought up never to ask any questions, if she asks anything about her father her mum, who isn’t well, takes to her bed. All Tallie knows about her father is his name, her mum and grandmother won’t speak about him.

“Tallie runs the herb farm, which she’s bought from her mother who keeps interfering and has contacted Zeb to help with marketing, but Tallie can’t accept him. Then this folk rock band turn up to shoot a video. Tallie is drawn to the lead violinist.”

Lovering says her stories are not planned out.

“I just write. I don’t plot, I just point myself at the story. I don’t know what the story is about when I start.

“What I will be telling everyone at Aberford Literature Festival is anyone can write, it doesn’t matter where you come from, and what makes a difference between a successful author and an unsuccessful one is the successful one keeps writing.”

Jane Lovering will be at Aberford Literature Festival on Sunday June 22