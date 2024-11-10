Kate McKinnon: 'I haven't Googled myself or read a tweet for seven years'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wacky American comedian and actor Kate McKinnon, best known for her ‘Weird Barbie’ portrayal in the eponymous hit movie, has not been on social media for seven years because of the negative impact it had on her wellbeing.

“I can’t take the heat, so I got out of the kitchen. I just don’t want to know what’s the worst thing that everyone thinks about me. I’d rather just not have that in my brain. I think it’s damaging to everybody to have access to that,” says the comedian, on a whistlestop visit to London to promote her debut children’s novel The Millicent Quibb School Of Etiquette For Young Ladies Of Mad Science.

For a decade, the Emmy award-winning New Yorker, 40, was a regular on Saturday Night Live, the US sketch show where she performed impressions of Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, Jodie Foster and Penelope Cruz, among others, and transitioned to Hollywood movies including Ghostbusters and Barbie.

Kate McKinnon. Picture credit: Alamy/PA.

“I used to read reviews of Saturday Night Live, I’m ashamed to admit. People told me when I got the job, ‘Don’t read reviews’ and I said, ‘No, I won’t’, and then I did, religiously. And I really wish I hadn’t.

"At times they were instructive – I actually learned from reading criticism and I think I did grow, but it also hampered me in a way.”

To maintain good mental health, she says: “I do not look on the internet. I have not Googled myself or read a Tweet or anything for about seven years.”

She fears that young people have a harder time now than she did when she was growing up, because of social media.

“I would hate to be a young person when feedback you’re receiving about yourself – not just in person from your peers but in written form from your peers and strangers – is permanent, in that the internet is indelible.

"As an adult I’ve barely been able to handle reading comments about myself on the internet. It’s not appropriate for a developing brain to have access to what everyone thinks of them, and I’m talking about social media.”

Her madcap children’s novel centres on three oddball sisters and a good-hearted mad scientist Millicent Quibb, who set out to save their old town, Antiquarium, from a cohort of evil mad scientists who are plotting dastardly deeds.

It’s funny and fantastical, featuring all manner of strange creatures, from exploding jellyfish and leech-eating flowers to a murderous giant worm called a kyrgalops. She hopes the book will help the “next generation of weirdos” feel less alone and that they do have something to contribute, sentiments she can relate to.

The eldest daughter of an architect and a social worker, McKinnon grew up on Long Island. From a young age she had a talent for doing funny voices and a musical gift, playing piano, cello and guitar, but recalls feeling like an outsider.

“As a child I had a lot of bizarre interests and I loved science and nature. I would take home the clam and mussel shells from when we went out to eat, put them in the bathtub and pretend I was in the sea.”

She kept strange pets, including a tank of Madagascar hissing cockroaches which she would allow to crawl on her hands.

“They were my little buddies. I would take them out and talk to them. I didn’t name them because they all look the same and I couldn’t keep track, but I was just in love with the world and felt out of step with my environment.

“I was made fun of at school, I mean, I don’t know a 12-year-old who wasn’t made fun of at school. I was slightly bullied,” she recalls, playing it down as she says even the cool girls seemed to have had a hard time when they were 12.

The loneliness ended when she found a friend “who also liked lizards”.

“I wasn’t lonely at home, thankfully, because my parents were both funny and oddballs in their own right, and my sister (Emily, also a comedian) as well.

"But out there in the world I got the messages that we all get about keeping yourself contained and fitting in. Once I found my tribe, a group of really weird girls, and we just got into little anodyne, analogue bits of mischief in my town and it was wonderful.”

Her book reinforces the message that it’s okay to be different.

"I think it’s so important to reach out to young people and let them know that the thing that is bizarre or odd about them, or the thing that they feel makes them different, is the thing that will become their greatest asset when they grow up. I know that’s true for myself.”

At university, McKinnon starred in several stage productions and helped found a musical improvisation comedy group before being cast in The Big Gay Sketch Show on a TV network which focused on an LGBTQ+ audience.

She later secured her place on Saturday Night Live, becoming the show’s first openly lesbian cast member.

McKinnon has seamlessly transitioned from TV comedian to Hollywood star, having appeared in the Ghostbusters reboot in 2016 and the Richard Curtis movie Yesterday while she was still doing her TV sketches, and most recently Barbie, although she says she has always had more recognition from Saturday Night Live because it’s a cultural institution in the US.”

“My greatest wish for kids who read this book, or just children in general, is to go outside and reconnect with the real world, with nature, instead of the world that exists that we’ve built on the internet.”