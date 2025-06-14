Kate Rhodes: Meet the author killing off the population of the Scilly Isles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They still seem delighted to see me on the islands,” says Kate, whose latest book Deadman’s Pool is released in September. “Only 2,000 people live there and I think I’ve become a little celebrity. If I walk past the post office when I visit invariably someone will rush out to get me to sign their copy.”

In Rhodes’ most recent book the story revolved around one of the islands’ most popular and essential groups.

“The whole lifeboat crew insisted I killed them all,” says Rhodes, whose affinity with the islands goes back to her childhood. “They thought it would be great to be the villains, which is why I wrote Hangman Island.

Kate Rhodes Picture: Johnny Ring.

“We used to holiday there from when I was seven years old. My dad loved it. He was a sailor, in his element sailing between them. I remember thinking I would love to live down there and now I vicariously do so.

“I started writing the Ben Kitto series to give myself a break from writing where I set my first novels. It felt like a breath of fresh air to be writing about the countryside and the sea. When I showed my early work to my agent she said she knew a publisher who would love the series, I’m still with them.”

Rhodes has no plans to quit Ben’s stories any time soon, which currently see her UK sales at over 300,000 copies.

“They were originally planned as a 10-book series and my publishers are interested in more. I’ve just completed Deadman’s Pool and I have ideas that would take me up to No 12. Mermaid’s Cry the ninth, comes out the following April.

“Deadman’s Pool involves forces outside of the islands. I’ve always wanted to write a story set on the island of St Helen’s, an isolation island used to quarantine sailors. The hospital was a pretty miserable place, and the island was also home to an eighth century religious community of St Elidius. These provide an incredibly atmospheric setting for Ben’s latest mystery when his dog unearths the body of a young Vietnamese girl.”

Ben Kitto had been optioned for TV but Rhodes’ care for her characters, books and the Isles of Scilly meant that she turned down the script that had been written.

“It was very frustrating. It just wasn’t right. I took a long time writing these books and love writing them. The script made him almost unrecognisable and the stories quite a lot more violent. I felt it was completely wrong for the setting. It was a lesson in sticking to my guns for something that matters, not to let somebody ruin it.”

Last year she released her first stand-alone novel, The Stalker, based this time in her home city of Cambridge. Rhodes says she found the experience exhilarating. “I really love writing series because you get to know your characters intimately but I’d always wanted to write a stand-alone. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. There’s that high octane rush of excitement writing something different and with a stand-alone it’s your one opportunity to tell the tale, after that you’ve nothing to say.”

Rhodes was 40 when she wrote her first novel, following a diverse career that saw her working in a department store in London for several years, going to university in Essex where she studied English, time in America completing her PhD, and becoming a secondary school teacher, but says writing and reading were always important right from the start.

“I was a late developer,” she says with a smile. “As a girl I loved writing stories and wrote a diary. There wasn’t a great deal of money around when I was growing up, so libraries were heaven for me. I used to walk with my sister to the local library on a Saturday morning and we were allowed to get out six books, each of us. Libraries gave me my passion for books, so I never charge libraries for what I do. I run workshops or give talks and I work as a volunteer for a local charity in Cambridge, because I think creativity whether it is writing, painting, music, any of the arts, really helps people’s mental health.

“When I was a child one of my favourite series was The Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder, which turned out to be an over-sentimental TV show, but what I read was tough frontier children having huge adventures. There are now all sorts of problems with these books retrospectively, but they were such a magical world for a child.”

The catalyst for Rhodes’ emergence as a novelist was poetry.

“I loved teaching but I found myself burned out and took three months off work. During that time I finished writing a collection of poems which were published and I was shortlisted for The Forward Prize. That’s when I realised I must have some talent and started thinking of something I could write that might pay the mortgage.

“I had a couple of books that didn’t really make anything happen, but my first Alice Quentin story was much more visceral, frightening, and quite dangerous, rather than the way I’d been a bit poetic previously. I’d decided to write much more with my heart than my head. It managed to bag me an agent who I’m still with now. Almost immediately after I’d sent her the book, it was placed with Hodder & Stoughton on a six-book contract.

Rhodes says Alice Quentin was quite a different proposition to Ben Kitto. “Alice was a forensic psychologist who comes from Greenwich, the same part of London I come from. I’ve always read crime fiction and grew up reading Agatha Christie.

“I’ve always been fascinated about what makes people tick and interviewing forensic psychologists at Guy’s Hosopital in London and other places lit my imagination. I remember one saying to me ‘by the time people get to me they’re living in another world’. That one statement made me write a book about a psychotic killer living in South London – and now I’m killing off the population of the Isles of Scilly one by one.

“I think writing Ben’s world is probably more where I feel at home, and I’m really looking forward to coming up to Yorkshire for the Aberford Literature Festival next weekend.”

Kate Rhodes’ Isles of Scilly Mysteries are published by Simon & Schuster. She will be speaking at the Aberford Literature Festival in Aberford Village Hall on Sunday June 22, and will also be hosting a Crime Thrillers Writers workshop on the Sunday evening at 7.30pm following The ALF Awards in The Arabian Horse pub.