Louder Than Words festival is celebrating its 10th year.

Co-curated by Jill Adam and John Robb, the festival collaborates with music book publishers, and incorporates talks from musicians, music writers, and professionals from across all aspects of the industry. The Festival also celebrates and debates pertinent issues through panel discussions – for example in 2022 – Life in and Legacy of The Fall, Music and Mental Health and Electronic Pop Music.

Previous guests include Mary Anne Hobbs (BBC 6 Music), Viv Albertine (Slits), Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats), Jordan Mooney (punk icon and Adam & The Ants), Edwyn Collins (Orange Juice), Skin (Skunk Anansie), Don Powell (Slade) and Wayne Hussey (The Mission).

This year’s festival will take place at the impressive Innside Hotel, in Manchester, from November 11-13.

Karl Bartos of Kraftwerk is due to appear at this year's Louder Tha Words festival.

Notable guests on this year’s 10th edition line-up include Helen O’Hara of Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Karl Bartos founding member of Kraftwerk, Miki Berenyi of Lush, legendary photographer Kevin Cummins as well as David Gedge of The Wedding Present, Soul legend PP Arnold, Martyn Ware of The Human League and Heaven 17, Rick Buckler of The Jam, author and presenter Zoe Howe, and journalist and broadcaster Kate Molleson.

Distinguished music academics will also appear at the festival, including Dr Lucy O’Brien, Prof Martin James and Dr Simon Morrison. Furthermore, Louder 2022 will feature a number of workshops and drop-in sessions with industry experts as well as informal opportunities for networking across the weekend. The festival places a strong emphasis on the role of experience and practice development in a range of music related professions including music writing and journalism, with something for everyone.

Louder 2022 also affords all-comers the opportunity to volunteer across a wide range of roles. All team members receive a complimentary Full Weekend Pass so they can enjoy and indulge in the full weekend programme as they choose.

Tickets and links to all opportunities are available via the Louder Than Words Festival website https://louderthanwordsfest.com/

Martyn Ware of Heaven 17 will be among the authors speaking at Louder Than Words.

Tickets are available as weekend passes, day passes, or event-by-event tickets. Concession options are available on all events and all festival spaces are fully accessible.