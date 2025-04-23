Nation of interrupted readers: Nearly half of UK adults say distraction stops them reading

The Reading Agency’s ‘State of the Nation in Adult Reading 2025’ report reveals a growing reading crisis, especially among younger adults, who report distraction as one of the most common barriers to reading for pleasure in the UK.

According to select findings from its upcoming ‘State of the Nation in Adult Reading 2025’ report, nearly half (46%) of UK adults say they struggle to focus on reading due to distractions around them – a figure that rises to 55% among 16-24s and 35-44s, and 52% of 25-34s.

Distraction is now such a dominant part of daily life that 1 in 3 adults (33%) shared that they’re multitasking while reading – whether commuting, exercising, or doing household chores. For younger adults, this figure spikes: 48% of 25–34s and 43% of 16–24s and 35-44s read on the go.

Even when people do pick up a book, finishing it is another challenge. Almost a third (31%) of adults say they struggle to finish what they start reading, with younger readers again hit hardest: 43% of 16 -34s report this issue.

Author Matt Cain

While the number of UK adults who say they read regularly has dropped to 53%, down from 58% in 2015, the missed opportunity is huge. Had that figure held steady, an estimated 2.53 million more adults would be reading today.

When asked what’s behind this drop in reading focus:

19% say their ability to focus has worsened over the last three years

24% of 16-24-year-olds say the same

The top causes include:

Lack of free time (24%)

Changes in mental or physical health (11%)

Major life events (10%)

Changes in screen time or digital habits (10%)

Karen Napier, CEO of The Reading Agency, said: “We’re living in a world full of noise – constant pings, feeds, and to-do lists. Reading can be a lifeline, but only if we can carve out the headspace for it. Through initiatives like Quick Reads and World Book Night’s Reading Hour, we’re helping people rediscover the joy of uninterrupted reading - even if it’s just for ten minutes.”

Matt Cain

Today, the charity is marking World Book Night with a ‘mass read-in' at Waterstones in Bradford, where its gifting 1,000 Quick Read books with Quick Reads author, Matt Cain. The event aims to spark a national conversation about reclaiming reading time in an age of distraction.

Quick Reads are short, powerful books designed to re-engage lapsed readers, particularly those who may challenge to remain focused on a longer text. Retailing at just £1 and gifted through libraries, food banks, shelters, and prisons, they offer a gateway back into reading for pleasure. Since 2006, more than 5 million copies have been distributed.

This year’s Quick Reads authors include Abir Mukherjee, Fiona Cummins, Leila Aboulela, Cathy Bramley, Dr Alex George, and Cathy Rentzenbrink, whose father learned to read later in life.

She said: “Reading has saved my life and changed it many times over. I want everyone to have the opportunity to experience that — no matter how distracted or disconnected they may feel.”

At Waterstones Bradford

Despite the challenges, The Reading Agency’s research shows just how impactful even a little reading can be: 30 minutes a week has been linked to a 20% boost in life satisfaction. In this year’s survey, readers reported feeling comforted (34%), inspired (29%), and joyful (22%) after reading.

This year, they are encouraging everyone to take an hour to read for the Reading Hour, taking place on World Book Night from 7-8pm and encouraging people to share what they’re reading with friends and family on social media. The Road to Reading is also back this year, supporting people to read 30 minutes each week for 10 weeks, with tips and guidance along the way.