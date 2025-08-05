New Derbyshire-founded weight loss plan challenging diet culture climbs Amazon charts - ahead of Joe Wicks and Pinch of Nom

A new weight loss plan that embraces real food, flexibility and freedom is climbing Amazon’s bestseller charts - overtaking titles by Joe Wicks, Michael Mosley and the bestselling Pinch of Nom series - just days after it was featured in the UK’s most-read women’s magazine, Fabulous.

The Britalian Diet, created by Derbyshire-based author and nutrition coach Francesca Bell, is resonating with readers who are fed up with restrictive diet culture.

Based on her own 88lb weight loss and inspired by a bucket list trip to Italy, the plan promotes satisfying meals, gentle movement, and a more joyful, realistic way to lose weight - without calorie counting, guilt, or giving up the food you love.

The book was featured in The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine over the weekend, which reaches 2.2 million readers and has a circulation of over 1.2 million.

Fran before the weight loss

Since the article’s publication, The Britalian Diet has broken into Amazon’s top 20 weight control nutrition books, ranking ahead of The Fast Diet Recipe Book, The Fast 800 Keto, Joe Wicks: Protein in 15, and multiple Pinch of Nom titles. It is currently available at a promotional price of £4.99 on Kindle and £10.99 in paperback.

In the Fabulous feature, Francesca was also asked about the rise of weight loss injections like Ozempic and Wegovy. While she acknowledges that these medications can be helpful for some people, she says the nutritional support that should accompany them is sorely lacking.

“Weight loss injections are now widely available, but what’s so often missing is the nutritional guidance to go alongside them,” said Francesca.

“I’ve been approached by so many women recently who are losing weight through medication but feel completely lost about what to eat. Some are skipping meals, others are relying on ultra-processed snacks - and none of it feels sustainable.

Fran Bell after losing 88 lb following an Italian-inspired plan

"What they’re finding with The Britalian Diet is that the Italian-inspired rhythm of eating, with real, satisfying food that’s actually a pleasure to eat, is helping them get the nourishment they need - even when they’re not feeling hungry.”

The idea for the book was sparked during a family bucket list trip to Italy. After years of struggling with her weight, Francesca was struck by the Italian approach to food: slow, celebratory, and satisfying. She returned home inspired, changed the way she ate, and lost 88 pounds in just eight months. She then poured everything she’d learned into a book designed to be practical, comforting, and full of flavour.

“I’m so overwhelmed and grateful,” she added. “I wrote the book I wish I’d had when I felt stuck - something grounded in real life, not rules and shame. The response has been incredible, and I hope it shows people that lasting change doesn’t have to mean cutting out everything you love.”

Inspired by Italian food culture and adapted for British life, The Britalian Diet includes sweet breakfasts, two-course dinners, frothy cappuccinos, and even the occasional glass of wine or dessert - all within a flexible, rhythm-based framework. It’s particularly popular with women over 35 who want to lose weight without losing their sanity.