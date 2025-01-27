New novel The Accidental Immigrants published by Yorkshire independent publisher Bluemoose Books

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is against this backdrop that the narrative of a new novel, The Accidental Immigrants by Jo McMillan, unfolds. The book comes out next month, published by Hebden Bridge-based Bluemoose Books, an independent publisher with an impressive track record of literary hits. This is McMillan’s third novel – she made her award-winning debut with Motherland in 2015 – and her second with Bluemoose, following her acclaimed 2022 book The Happiness Factory. The Accidental Immigrants explores what might happen when you suddenly find yourself in the position of being an unwanted foreigner.

“I first started thinking about this novel in 2019, that was three years after the Brexit referendum,” says McMillan. “I discovered that the British Government was introducing a test for a visa where you had to get 70 points to work in the UK. Out of interest, I did the test and I got 10 out of the 70 points needed. I am self-employed, my salary was below the threshold required and although I have a PhD it is not in a STEM subject, so people like me would not be able to come to the UK. Brexit made me really angry. I don’t think it is an angry book, but it was anger that fuelled the writing of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Yorkshire Post newsletter is packed with our best stories - sign up now

Jo McMillan's new novel The Accidental Immigrants is being published by Bluemoose Books next month.

Set on a fictional Mediterranean island which is a mirror image of Britain, the book certainly isn’t angry but it is unashamedly political. The two central characters, Tess and Arlo, have made a happy life together on St Mira but when a far-right government comes to power, foreigners become their first target. As xenophobia grows amongst the island’s population, soon Tess and Arlo begin to feel unsafe and start to think about leaving, but what if they have left it too late? Their story is punctuated with questions at the beginning of each section adapted from Home Office and UK Visa and Immigration Forms. McMillan says that one of the key books she read for her research was the Life in the UK Test Handbook. “It was staggering and mildly depressing,” she says. “In one bit it explains that you may be asked questions about Henry VIII’s wives and what order they came in. I thought ‘I don’t know that’, so that book gave me a motif.” Other books she referred to included Maya Goodfellow’s Hostile Environment and Daniel Trilling’s books on the refugee crisis and the rise of the far right in Britain. “I even read Nigel Farage’s Flying Free,” she says.

McMillan also has lived experience as a migrant. She worked in China for several years teaching English. A chance encounter with the country’s first legally recognised sex shop led to her doing a PhD in Chinese attitudes to sexuality at the University of Leeds and also informed The Happiness Factory which was about men, money and power. Since 2013 she and her partner have been living in Berlin where she has witnessed first-hand the rise of the far-right party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) in Germany and the swing to the right in other parts of Europe. “We arrived here the year that the AfD was founded and it has become increasingly mainstream,” she says. “There is an election coming up in Germany next month and the far-right are extremely confident – a ‘reimmigration project’ deporting ‘undesirable’ foreigners is a central part of their campaign. It feels very unsafe at the moment; even during the Cold War it didn’t feel this unsafe.”

McMillan has dedicated the book to ‘all the people who lose their lives trying to reach a safer shore’. While the novel is unwavering in its depiction of the rise of deeply troubling far-right attitudes, there is a lot of warmth, humour and humanity here. “It is essentially a love story at its heart,” says McMillan. “Tess and Arlo’s relationship is tested by what happens but they find a way through. It is about sticking together.”

The novel is also a call to action. ““I wanted the book to show how important it is to act, so I have created characters who make decisions that are not necessarily good for them but they refuse to be complicit anymore,” she says. “Over the past few years, we have been saying we mustn’t give up hope, but I think now we are beyond the era of hope and we are in the era of courage – we have to do something.”