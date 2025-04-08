Norman the Insurance Salesman makes number one

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Mike Raven, 42, overcomes the odds and reaches number one on Amazon with his compilation of funny and surreal short stories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditional wisdom in literature is pretty clear.

Short stories aren't wanted. Books by new authors without a big social media presence don't sell. And humour books don't sell.

Despite this, Mike's first published book, "Norman the Insurance Salesman and Other Stories", has reached number 1 on Amazon's chart for the Top 100 Free Comedy Books on the Kindle Store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike's book, "Norman the Insurance Salesman and Other Stories", featured at #1

The blend of zany and surreal humour, inspired by creations such as the Goon Show, Monty Python, Inside No 9, the Mighty Boosh, Blackadder, and Bottom, seems to be resonating with people, with one review saying "An excellent, quirky, funny read. Filled with humorous characters that make you smile with every page. Fun and lighthearted".

While the mature and darker content may not be for everyone, there does seem to be some appetite for something different in the literary world.

"I didn't expect this," Mike said, "but I'm over the moon. I really hope that I'm putting a smile on peoples faces. And as a result I'm now hard at work thinking up stories for my next book!"