Path to coping and healing with grief launched

A path to healing and resilience has been launched by Kate Morfoot, author of the grief healing guidebook, Finding Light in the Darkness.

“Although grief may feel like an overwhelming journey, there are meaningful ways to navigate through grief and gradually find light amidst the darkness. These top tips may help those struggling find strength and a renewed sense of purpose during a particularly difficult time.”

She added: “Grief thrusts us into uncharted territory, forcing us to confront the uncertainties of life and even our own resilience. From finding solace in memories to seeking community and support. It is a deeply personal experience and a journey which can be debilitating, stressful and painful.”

1. Acknowledge Your Emotions

Kate Morfoot gives top tips on coping with grief

Grief is not a “one-size-fits-all” experience, and everyone feels it differently. Take time to recognise and accept your emotions, whether it’s sadness, anger, anxiety, or loneliness. Suppressing feelings may only prolong the healing process, while allowing yourself to feel them can be the first step toward recovery.

2. Lean on Your Support System

Connecting with friends, family, or even support groups can help bring comfort. Sharing your grief and memories of your loved one can be a healing step and knowing you’re not alone can make each day feel a little more manageable. Consider reaching out to a counsellor or therapist if professional support feels right for you.

3. Embrace Self-Care Routines

Finding Light in the Darkness, launched to help with grief recovery

Keeping a healthy routine can ground you during periods of intense grief. Simple actions such as waking up to music, spending time outdoors, or journaling your thoughts each day can restore some structure and normalcy to your life. Regular exercise, balanced meals, and adequate sleep are also essential for managing stress and maintaining physical well-being.

4. Express Grief in Your Own Way

Expressive activities like journaling, painting, or creating a photo album can provide a channel for emotions that may feel too intense to verbalize. Finding ways to honour and celebrate the life of a loved one through creative expression or personal rituals can also create meaningful moments of remembrance and solace.

5. Understand the Stages of Grief

While grief may feel overwhelming, understanding its stages—denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance—can offer perspective. These stages, though not always experienced in order, are a natural part of the grieving process. Allow yourself to progress through these stages at your own pace, knowing that each phase is a step toward acceptance and growth.

6. Create New Routines and Goals

Healing doesn’t mean forgetting; it’s about integrating the memory of your loved one into a new chapter of your life. Set small, achievable goals each day. Consider starting a new hobby, planning a trip, or volunteering. Plan activities that can bring a sense of purpose and even joy back into your life.

7. Practice Self-Compassion and Patience

Grieving takes time, and every individual’s journey is unique. Be patient with yourself and allow for moments of joy as well as sorrow. Some days may feel overwhelming but remember that healing is a gradual process that allows for ups and downs.

8. Embrace Hope and the Journey of Healing

Grief doesn’t end but evolves. With time, support, and self-compassion, the intensity will soften, and a new normal will emerge—one in which memories bring warmth rather than pain. Trust that healing is possible, and that your resilience will guide you to a place of acceptance and peace.

Grief reminds us of the depth of love and connection we shared, and learning to live with it is a testament to our strength. Navigating this journey is challenging, but with these strategies, healing, hope, and even joy are within reach.

Finding Light in the Darkness is a comprehensive and compassionate guide to navigating the complexities of grief. The essential guidebook has been written to be a beacon of comfort, guidance and hope for anyone facing the profound challenges of loss.

Divided into six insightful part the book covers, loss, and understanding the initial shock and impact of loss, the stages of grief, coping strategies, healing, moving forward and helplines for grief and support.