Born and raised in Zimbabwe before settling in London in 1989, Paula Hawkins’ debut novel The Girl on the Train (2015) became a number one bestseller, as did Into the Water (2017) and A Slow Fire Burning (2021), and The Blue Hour has followed suit.

Set on Eris, a fictional tidal island on the West Coast, and focusing on its lone inhabitant and the secrets and lies linked to a human bone at the centre of a famous sculpture, the creative spark for The Blue Hour (the hour between light and dark) was ignited in the author initially on a holiday in France, then consolidated by her travels north of the Border.

“The location was the first thing I thought about. I really liked the idea of a tidal island.

"I had been on holiday in France in 2017 and was walking along the Brittany coast where there are lots of tiny islands, and I remember seeing one that had a single house on it and I got that little prickly feeling at the back of my neck.

“Then I took inspiration from the landscape of the West Coast of Scotland. I thought a tidal island was such a great location for a novel, particularly a crime novel, because it’s beautiful and remote but you have all these possibilities.

"You could be trapped there or need to get there and not be able to. People don’t pay attention to the tide and get caught and there’s always that danger you could mistime something so it has an element of peril built in.”

After deciding on a tidal island, Hawkins’ thoughts turned to character and plot.

“I was intrigued by what kind of person would choose to live on an island that’s cut off twice a day by the tide. I thought an artist, because of the beauty of the landscape and the solitude, and then I’m thinking ‘OK, she’s trying to get away from something’. And it starts to build from there.”

Given her fascination with islands, does Hawkins harbour a desire to live on one like her characters, Vanessa the recently deceased artist, or Grace the doctor?

“There is something about the act of physically removing yourself, so yes it’s attractive to me – in theory. I probably wouldn’t enjoy it for too long. I think I would find it lonely, and frightening probably. To be alone is a frightening thing. Anyone who has any kind of imagination will start to think terrible thoughts.”

And we know Hawkins has imagination, with her books amassing millions of fans for their tense psychological dramas and dark deeds set among everyday domestic scenes.

With The Blue Hour influenced by writers such as Patricia Highsmith, Shirley Jackson and Daphne du Maurier, what would Hawkins say are the themes?

“It’s that tension between feeling the need and desire to belong and also be free. Also it’s about friendship, the very complicated friendship that at times is very toxic and spans over a long period of time.

"We write about marriages and love affairs as being very complicated but friendship is often just treated as something very simple and I don’t think it is, particularly a friendship that spans a long time.

"And it’s about art and obsession and what it is to want to live a life where you create art and what that costs.”

With an artist as her main character Hawkins immersed herself in researching the art world, something she has a love for anyway – her home is full of paintings, a line drawing hanging on the wall behind her chair – but school put paid to any artistic ambitions.

“I was told I wasn’t very good at it and it just stays in your head. But I’m quite happy just writing. That’s enough for me.”

With the characters suggested by location – Vanessa the artist, Grace a GP, their family and friends – sorted, the plot came rapidly, faster than usual says Hawkins. The Blue Hour took a year to write, The Girl on the Train a little more and the others closer to two years.

“I’m not one of those who is going to write a novel a year every year. I don’t work like that somehow,” she says. “Sometimes I spend ages trying to make the plot work, but for some reason I didn’t have to do that this time.”

Could this be why she says The Blue Hour is a book she enjoyed writing more than any of the others?

“I really loved it. There were lots of things, but partly it was the setting which was a joy to think about, and partly that I was writing about an artist and I loved immersing myself in their world, but it just came together quite easily plotwise.

"Once I had this idea that there would be this bone in the sculpture and that’s where the mystery would start, I could see where I was going so I didn’t have to spend ages fiddling with the plot which I had done in the previous books.

"That left more time to concentrate on language and characters and creating the atmosphere of paranoia and suspicion and threat all the way through. It was really lovely that it happened to all come together nicely. And so obviously the next one will not be like that,” she smiles, “but I’ll just enjoy it when it happens.”

Hawkins is now working on her next novel, but it’s early days and she never talks about work in progress.

“I feel like I’m going to jinx it, so I don’t,” she says. “But to be honest I couldn’t really tell you anything now. It’s still one of these things where I’ve got a number of characters I’m interested in but I’m not really sure how everything’s going to fit together.

"It’s still very much experimental at the moment. I tend to think about things for a long time, then once I get all the elements, I can kind of go with it.”

In the meantime, we can all retreat to a tidal island, let the tide cut us off and enjoy The Blue Hour and Hawkins’ tale of what happens in the space between light and dark.