Much like his most popular character, Rotherham-born children’s author Peter J Murray is a force of nature, a rampant bookselling phenomenon, yet somewhat under the mainstream radar, despite selling more than a million physical Mokee Joe books, not one an e-book or audio book.

Murray had been on a three-book deal with massive publishing house, Hodder, but disillusioned with his corporate literature grandees he bought back the rights and ramped up his popular school tours, always accompanied by wife Kath.

He hasn’t looked back, visiting well over 100 schools a year and returning to Yorkshire recently, from what is now his home on the Isle of Wight, speaking at Aberford Literature Festival in June and visiting the village school, East Garforth School, others in his home city and schools in Whitley Bay.

Peter J Murray has sold millions of books in his Mokee Joe series

“I love writing stories and enthusing children about writing. I’ve always known children like to be scared, provided they feel safe, just as I did when I was younger,” says Murray. “But on a professional front there’s a niggling frustration that although I’m a best-selling author I don’t get that recognition because my way is through visiting schools and signing books.

“I remember winning the Sheffield Children’s Book Award one year. I was sat next to Cressida Cowell who wrote How To Train Your Dragon and other high-profile authors. I was new, but when I was announced this great cheer rang out. It must have shocked the others, but I’d been around lots of schools in the city.”

Murray is the happiest he has ever been with his new publisher Medina.

“Mokee Joe is Coming, my first in the series, had sold 280,000 copies by 10 years ago and it’s always the book children start with. Medina have just reprinted all six books in the series and all with fantastic new cover art by Paul Bryn Davies who produced all Stephen King’s covers.”

He has written another popular book series Bonebreaker and titles Scabbajack and Kruschmeister plus his latest release The Darker Side of Wight, a book of ghost stories set on the island. Peter says he writes scary stories, but with good invariably winning the day.

“When I was a teacher I liked writing stories for assemblies that were morally correct. Mokee Joe came about years before I ever wrote about him. It was when my niece reminded me of a game like hide and seek I used to play at family get-togethers dressed with a big, black floppy hat, using the name, that my very wild imagination brought him to life on paper.

“When I started writing Mokee Joe is Coming I soon realised how strong a character he was and that’s why I built a whole series around him as the bad guy and then started coming up with the good guys. I’ve always believed less is more. The less you know about Mokee Joe in that first book the scarier it is.

“A pattern in all my books apart from Mokee Joe is incorporating some real history or horrible history with present day. I do that with Kruschmeister where the bad guy is a hardman from a 1950s football team and there’s his ghost and a boot boy’s ghost around when children go to a derelict football ground, modelled on Millmoor, where my home team Rotherham United played.

“Another is Scabbajack. Kath and I lived in Steeton for a while and it wasn’t hard, looking at the little cobbled streets, to imagine life over 100 years ago when the textile industry was still big. Jack, the main character, is a scab during a strike.”

Murray grew up in hardly the most auspicious of circumstances too, on a council estate. He left school with no qualifications, first worked in the steel industry where he was destined to remain until he decided to begin his education again.

“I failed my 11-plus. I remember being told I was too weak at Maths even to be put into an exam, but I ended up with a degree in Mathematics at Sheffield and a Masters degree at Cambridge, where I met Stephen Hawking. I then decided to go into teaching.

“I started at a tough comprehensive school in Sheffield where I was very happy, taught in Dubai, and then at Cheam Preparatory School in Berkshire, a very posh boarding school, teaching 7 to 13 year olds. At that age all children are absolutely full of enthusiasm. It’s that age group I aim my books at."

Three years ago Peter and Kath made the move to their dream island. Murray says the plans was to start taking a bit more of a back seat. It didn’t happen. Murray’s books and their school visits have multiplied.

“The isle is a very spooky place, brilliant for spooky stories,” he says.

“I wrote this book of stories set on the island. It has proved one of those lovely accidents. I’ve produced something that is for the whole family, rather than just for children, but what pleased me the most was The Darker Side of Wight won the island’s Children’s Book Award last year.

"It was a massive relief for me because I’m a children’s author and I didn’t want people to suddenly think I’d produced this adult book of horror stories.”

Murray is currently working on his first Mokee Joe book for more than a decade, and other spooky stories, this time set on Jersey.