Poet, broadcaster and stand-up Kate Fox whose new book Where There's Muck There's Bras is out now.

It was while researching her PhD in Northerness and comedy that Kate Fox first began thinking about the marginalisation of Northern womanhood.

One of the areas she was exploring was how Northern women stand-ups, herself included, would use their regional identity as a tool to make people laugh, and the complex emotions associated with doing that.

“It is something we are always grappling with and that stayed with me,” she says. “My research also showed that it was harder to enter the creative industries if you are working class and Northern and that is increased if you are a woman or from any other minority group.”

She went on to develop those ideas into a stand-up show with the wonderful punning title Where There’s Muck There’s Bras. “It was the most successful show I had ever done, it was selling out everywhere,” she says. “Then towards the end of its second tour, the pandemic hit and I thought that was it.”

Serendipitiously, however, in the autumn of 2020 the publishers HarperNorth approached her and asked her if she would like to write a book based on the show. “The timing was perfect as I ended up writing the book through that second winter lockdown and while I was writing it, I learnt more about these amazing women.”

The book, also entitled Where There’s Muck There’s Bras, tells the stories of extraordinary women past and present – writers, performers, activists, politicians, sportswomen – who have been forgotten or whose achievements have remained hidden. It is not unusual for women to be written out of history but it appears to be particularly true of women from the North. “There does seem to be this double whammy,” says Fox. “Some of it is about a Northern accent somehow carrying less authority and then in addition to that women have social, economic and cultural barriers – still today, but especially in the past.” Born and raised in Bradford and now living in Whitley Bay, Fox is a proud Northern woman who has faced some of those barriers herself; she is well-placed to bring those erased or sidelined women the recognition they deserve.

Selecting who to feature in the book was, she says, a bit of a challenge. “It was quite painful and I know it is a subjective list. I had people saying to me ‘it’s OK you can’t include every northern woman who ever lived’, so I avoided women who were already well-remembered, instead I chose women who are sort of on the tip of our history tongue and also those who might be lost or forgotten about in the future.”

The book really does do all these women proud – from the Iron Age warrior queen Cartimandua, to Sheffield-born Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut, to Woodbine-smoking footballer Lily Parr, to 17th century writer Margaret Cavendish, author of one of the earliest sci-fi novels, and many more. “The cycle of forgetting has gone on for a long time,” says Fox. “Let’s remember these women and celebrate them.”

Where There’s Muck There’s Bras is out now. Kate Fox will be talking about her book at Berwins Salon North in Harrogate on April 21.

Lost Stories

Kate Fox writes in the opening chapter of Where There’s Muck There’s Bras that once she realised that as a Northern woman you were much less likely to feature in the history books or be noticed in the present, she ‘felt distinctly miffed’ and decided that she ‘wanted to make a fuss’.