Richard Osman: The Thursday Murder Club writer on why he doesn't fear getting old

Richard Osman says he loves nothing more than doing nothing. Strange for a man who never ever seems to do just that.

When we speak, he’s just wrapped on 110 episodes of his quiz show Richard Osman’s House Of Games, is hosting The Rest Is Entertainment podcast with Marina Hyde each week and, during our conversation, is signing 5,000 copies of his latest book, The Impossible Fortune.

He admits he’s not wonderful at multitasking.

Richard Osman attends "The Thursday Murder Club" UK Premiere at Leicester Square Gardens on August 21, 2025 in London. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

“I’m good at monotasking. I’m good at focusing on one thing at a time, in extreme depth,” he says wryly, but even when scrawling his name on a perpetual loop, he still has an uncanny ability to answer every question put to him immediately, eloquently, without hesitation.

Born in Billericay and growing up in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, for most of us, for a long time, Osman was best known as Alexander Armstrong’s foil on BBC One’s Pointless, or for giving us 8 Out Of 10 Cats on Channel 4.

Since 2020 though, he’s the man who brought Elizabeth, Joyce, Ron and Ibrahim into our lives.

And now the Thursday Murder Club crew are back for a fifth stint.

“I’ve given them a year off to rest and recuperate. I put them through quite a lot,” notes Osman fondly, calling his characters “four of his best friends”. “Things have changed a little bit for all of them.”

The book starts with a wedding, where someone comes up to enigmatic sleuth Elizabeth – who is grieving – and says, “Someone is trying to kill me. Can you help?”

Then adventure ensues, involving a “seemingly uncrackable code” and a “huge amount of money”, alongside themes of loss and friendship.

“We never get out of grief ever, but we all have to, at some point, find a new way to live,” says Osman, of Elizabeth’s predicament.

“It’s about being careful with each other, looking after each other.”

What was so refreshing about The Thursday Murder Club when it debuted was how Osman focused on older people, a group he considers “incredibly wise but also invisible”, making them the perfect crime-solvers.

Older age still fascinates him.

“When you are older, you are thinking slightly more deeply about life and what it means, and what grief is and what the point of it all is,” he says.

Perhaps surprisingly, immersing himself in the trials of ageing doesn’t make him dread growing older.

“I am essentially an 80-year-old woman in everything apart from my frame and so, I’ve never worried about that,” he says with a laugh.

“None of us want to get ill. None of us want to go through grief. But that’s where we are. That’s the ridiculous planet we’re on and the ridiculous species we are.

"That’s what’s going to happen. But I like the idea of being older and giving less of a toss about what anyone thinks of me.”

He says he’s always felt very self conscious.

“I’m 6ft 7in, and people [have] stared at me in the street my whole life. So I was always concerned about what people think of me and how people regard me. There’s lots and lots of privations about older age,” he continues.

“But it’s worth sometimes talking about the advantages of it as well, because there has to be something good about getting older, because it’s happening to all of us, every minute of every day.”

With more than 10 million copies of The Thursday Murder Club books sold, a big screen adaptation was inevitable.

Nabbing British greats Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren to play the quartet in the Netflix movie, directed by Christopher Columbus, is an incredible piece of casting, but Osman wasn’t worried he’d have the stars in his head when writing the next book.

“Honestly, those characters are so ridiculously real to me that no one, not even the mighty Helen Mirren, can knock Elizabeth out of my head,” he says.

He is not overly appreciative of his books being called ‘cosy crime’.

“It’s an American phrase, really, and I get it, but I certainly think I don’t write it. I mean, such terrible stuff happens in my books all the time,” he says.

“Hopefully, I write funny books that happen to be about murder.” In fact, he argues that Britain doesn’t “really have a cosy crime industry”, although booksellers and editors might disagree

Such colossal success as his could derail some people, but dad-of-two Osman’s worth ethic is too strong.

“Anytime anyone’s got a hit is great, but it mustn’t delay you for more than, like, five minutes,” he says. “Every single thing comes back to going back upstairs, sitting down and writing again.

"Nothing happens without you writing the next book. I love grafting. I love being paid, but I love doing a day’s work.”

His love of television is still insatiable.

“Ingrid [his wife of three years, they met on House Of Games] and I love it. We love nothing better than looking at the diary and there’s nothing in it, we’re like, ‘Oh, this is so great. We’re just going to sit and watch TV and work our way through whatever’s next’.

"That, to me, is the greatest state of being, to have the freedom to sit down and watch great TV. Ingrid introduced me to Below Deck, so I love Below Deck now,” he adds happily.

“Funnily enough, in the new book, Connie the drug dealer introduces Ibrahim to it.”

And it’s that joy, the simple pleasure of sitting down to enter another world for a while, that he wants us to take from his own stories.

“That’s all I care about, the entertainment of the thing,” he says, before heading off to sign yet more books.