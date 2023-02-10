Lesley Scott remembers some strange and unexplained events taking place at her family home in Scarborough while she was growing up. A plastic beaker flying past her head and “violently” hitting the wall is just one odd example.

Such experiences “perplexed but didn’t frighten me,” says Lesley, who has ever since been intrigued by the idea of paranormal activity.

Now this interest has led to her releasing Silent Accusation, a mystery novel in the style of a Victorian ghost story but set in 1980s London.

It follows stockbroker Peter, who unintentionally pockets a book in a shop and is suddenly plagued by strange incidents. He realises there is a link to the book and becomes determined to solve the mystery, following a trail that leads to his ghostly tormentor, Edward Featherstone, who is searching for his lost son.

South Yorkshire-based author Lesley Scott, who has released a mystery novel Silent Accusation.

Former civil servant Lesley says: “I've always loved ghost stories. And often they're Victorian, aren't they? Your quintessential ghost story, MR James, is set in that sort of period.

"I wanted to bring it more up to date and I know the 80s really well.

"I've always had an interest (in the paranormal). We had some spooky experiences as a family in our family home."

While there’s no relation to those events in her fiction, they “intrigued and inspired” her from a young age.

On another occasion during her youth in the North Yorkshire seaside town, she had just switched off the bedroom lamp to go to sleep “when a large poster fell from the wall beside me and fluttered to the floor.

"I even felt a breeze as it swooped past my head. It took a moment before I realised – there wasn’t a poster on that wall. I switched on the light and sure enough, found nothing there.”

The family moved to London in 1985 as Lesley was about to turn 16, and says that there her mother recounted experiencing the sound of someone humming in their home. Referring to her belief in such events, Lesley says: “I can't explain it away. So without a doubt, I think these phenomena definitely happen, and I've had other experiences as an adult.”

She adds: “What's driving it, where it comes from is something that I'm going to explore in my next book, actually, my theories of what it could be.”

After her years in London, Lesley returned to Yorkshire and now lives in the village of Worrall near Sheffield.

And aged 53, she is “thrilled” to release her debut book, but it’s with a “mixture of disbelief” too.

She still goes back to her hometown, too, when visiting her sister.

"Scarborough can be an extremely enigmatic place in the dark months of winter as the streets empty from holiday makers and the sea frets roll in,” she says. “This, coupled with my experiences, no doubt ignited my fertile imagination and drew me into writing about the supernatural.”