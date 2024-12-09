Sheffield author's latest novel explores the city's wartime Blitz of 1940

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rawlins’ acclaimed non-fiction book Women of Steel, published in 2020, was based on a series of interviews that she undertook with the surviving women who had worked in Sheffield’s steel industry during the Second World War. These courageous women faced danger and hardship on a daily basis; they effectively kept the steel industry going while the men were away fighting and the book was a celebration of their vital contribution, resilience and spirit. Following the success of Women of Steel, Rawlins was approached by the publishers HarperCollins to write a series of novels inspired by the experiences of the women she had interviewed. The first book, Steel Girls, was published in 2021, with four more coming out in the next three years; this is the fifth in the popular saga which has, deservedly, attracted a loyal readership.

The Sheffield Blitz resulted in the deaths of over 660 people, 78,000 homes were damaged and 40,000 people were made homeless. Part of the cathedral was demolished, the Marples Hotel received a direct hit resulting in the loss of 78 lives, the infrastructure of the city was disrupted – tramlines were destroyed and many households were left without gas or water. Though the steelworks were targeted, the damage did not actually stop production while residential areas nearby and the city centre were severely affected.

Sheffield author Michelle Rawlins whose latest novel Steel Girls in the Blitz, inspired by the real-life stories of those who lived through the Sheffield Blitz, is out now.

“Because the Blitz is such a significant part of Sheffield’s history, I felt it was important to write about it and being able to memorialise those events in a fictional setting means that the story can reach a wider audience,” says Rawlins. “I was always fascinated by how the women coped with the Blitz, especially women who were working in the steel industry and whose fathers, brothers and husbands were away. Then this awful thing was going on just before Christmas and so many people lost friends and relatives. It is something that affected pretty much every family in Sheffield. Life was already hard enough without that happening. There were so many remarkable stories that came out of my research and the interviews I did for Women of Steel ; many of those have been used as inspiration in this book.”

The first novel introduced us to Nancy, Patty and Betty and began at the outbreak of war in 1939 with the three friends stepping up to do their bit for their country. Subsequent novels have followed their stories as the war progresses. Nancy is now a mother of two, Betty is delighted that her fiancé is coming home to complete his RAF training and young Patty is feeling proud of her sweetheart Archie who is an air raid warden. Other characters have joined the central trio along the way and Rawlins has got to know her protagonists well over the past few years. “I do think about them a lot,” she says. “Like anybody who has written a series of books, your characters almost start to feel like your friends and they are a big part of my life. When I am out walking the dog or running, they are usually with me as I am mulling over a plotline.”

Behind each novel there is an awful lot of historical research – Rawlins is a journalist of 25 years standing so she is well-versed in fact checking and attention to detail. For Steel Girls in the Blitz she felt it was especially important, given the timeframe and the context it was covering. “With this book in particular I wanted to get everything right,” she says. “It took me longer to complete than the others – I did a lot of background reading and took copious amounts of notes. I needed to understand the raid, its effect, the aftermath and the clean-up operation.”

At their heart, the books are about the importance of female friendship, especially in challenging times. “I remember Kathleen Roberts, one of the Women of Steel, talking to me about the tremendous level of support between the women,” says Rawlins. “They were all in similar positions – working in the steel factories, looking after their families, coping with the thought that they could receive bad news about their husbands any day – and they would share everything, from childcare to lipsticks, so their friendships were hugely important to them. I think the Blitz drew the women closer together and reinforced those friendships – they found strength, hope and joy in them. My main purpose with all the books is that these remarkable women should not be forgotten or underestimated.”