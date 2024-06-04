When young Adam Bhana found a £5 note at a Huddersfield Town match and wrote to the club suggesting it should go to player Aaron Mooy, the heartwarming moment went ‘viral’ online.

It also led to the youngster from Batley meeting the Australian pro, whose goal in the 2017 game at the John Smith’s Stadium helped the West Yorkshire side beat Manchester United for the first time in 65 years.

The club’s former commercial director Sean Jarvis called the letter “pure class” and numerous news outlets picked up the story, including The Yorkshire Post, while Mooy also gave the youngster a signed football and a pair of boots.

For Adam’s father Mohammed, it has provided just the inspiration he needed for his debut work of fiction, a superhero book called Five.

However, it was Adam’s brother Ismaeel, 11, who pretty much insisted the book be written, as his father previously dedicated his last book, Asian Liverbird - about Liverpool FC’s global fanbase - to the older sibling, who’s now 16.

"I tried to explain to him, you weren't born at time, I couldn't put your name in,” says Mohammed.

“He was really upset about it. ‘It’s not fair, you've got a book dedicated to him, but there's no book dedicated to me’.

"As you’ll probably appreciate, writing a book takes bloody ages, and I thought, I'm not going to write a book just for the sake of it and I don't want to write a football one again unless it's an autobiography or something. (But) there was the whole five pound note story which went viral.”

Mohammed set out to write a book, under the pen name Mo Bhana, around the £5 story and include both boys in the book as superheroes – Adam as character 5 and Ismaeel as sidekick i5.

In the story, the note is miraculously returned to Adam, and from within it, the former Prime Minister Winston Churchill appears in order to inform the youngster that he is one of very few people who believes in the power of gratitude and is the hero that the world needs.

Adam is then transformed into an adult superhero and given powers to make the world a better place. Ismaeel, of course, is also given super powers at the behest of his brother.

Mohammed, who was born in Preston but moved to Batley as a boy, included a number of other personal elements into the story. That included the name of the nemesis, the CLAW, a reference to a skit in the 1997 Jim Carey film Liar Liar, in which his character contorts his hand to tickle his son.

“I used to do it when Adam was quite young, I used to chase him around the house,” says Mohammed.

Another personal touch was referencing Mohammed’s favourite city, Basel, in Switzerland, along with the inclusion of wrestling characters as a nod to Mohammed and his sons’ love of WWE.

Mohammed, a former journalist who has since won awards for his work in communications and PR for Bradford car businesses Project Kahn and Chelsea Truck Company, said writing a superhero book was a challenge – though there have been kind words from readers since he published it on March 1 this year.

“I promised Ismaeel I would write the book. However, the entire process, the character and story development, notwithstanding the proof reading and editing took me over a year to complete,” says Mohammed.

His desire to write goes back to his school days, when he won a teacher’s praise for a news report he was tasked with putting together.

“That made me feel about six foot tall,” he says

He went on to earn a degree in Multimedia Design and Journalism from the University of Huddersfield before working for Awaaz News, for which he interviewed a number of high profile politicians including former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Mohammed was later Sports Editor of Muslim lifestyle publication Emel Magazine and before going on to his current communications role.

It was in 2008 that he published Asian Liverbird. Featuring a foreword by Kenny Dalglish, the book features interviews with the likes of former Liverpool and England Captain Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Sissoko, John Barnes, Sir Tom Finney and a 5,000 word piece on Xabi Alonso – who last month, as manager of Leverkusen, immortalised himself in German football lore by overseeing the club’s unbeaten Bundesliga season after they won the league for the first time.

Mohammed says: "He didn't fit the profile of a general footballer, because footballers are not always the brighest sparks in box, as such, but this guy… we were speaking about ancient Egyptian civilization.”

Fictional work was always on the cards for Mohammed, though.

"I always wanted to write a kid’s book, because I grew up reading Roald Dahl, like everybody else has,” says Mohammed, who loved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Adam and Ismaeel, who are just leaving and just starting Batley Grammar School respectively, are thrilled to be in the book, says their father.

The author, 45, who lives in the Staincliffe area, says: “The book explores a plethora themes and subjects such as superheroes, morality, football, sports entertainment, wrestling, friendships and why parents should ultimately be ideal role models to their children. In addition, it is great to see that Adam and Ismaeel’s heroes come from a variety of backgrounds, countries and faiths.”