Time-travel sci-fi thriller published in 2025 after quarter of a century delay

A lost novel about time-travel and nuclear armageddon that was tucked away in a drawer for a quarter of a century is to be published as Big Daddy in 2025 by Hit the North.

Sci-fi thriller author Mark Brumby wrote Big Daddy (originally titled Lost Weekend) in the late 90s, but, despite interest from agents and publishers, focused on a more lucrative and less risky career as a financial analyst and investor specialising in the UK’s hospitality sector.

Mark, who resurrected his writing career with the publication of Always Adam earlier this decade, was asked by his publisher if he had anything else in the pipeline and he suggested Lost Weekend, which, with a title change, is more relevant now than it was when it was written.

"The world is a lot more unpredictable and unbalanced than it was at the turn of the century with the rise of global populism, Trump’s chaotic and disruptive second term and Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine," said Hit the North publisher, Andrew Field.

Big Daddy

"Big Daddy’s timeless flight highlights how western nations should be working together as allies, not enemies."

‘We’re chuﬀed to rescue Big Daddy and release the book for fans of time-travel sci-fi thrillers,’ said Andrew. ‘The title of the book is a fictitious third bomb, similar to the ‘Little Boy’ and ‘Fat Man’ devices dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.’

Mark’s novel is a tense sci-fi thriller where Vikings wake in the 10th century and die in the 12th, a murderous Nazi platoon starts massacring civilians in Poland 50 years after the end of the second world war and a lost B-29 bomber resumes its 1945 mission in 1999.

A Cambridge graduate and chartered accountant who was born in Hull, Mark lives in York and London. His writing style is likely to appeal to readers of Blake Crouch, Andy Weir and Iain M. Banks‘

Mark Brumby, author of Big Daddy

"Like any analyst who also writes I love to play with ‘what if’ scenarios and let my imagination run wild in a credible world. If time-travel existed, how could we ensure it was used responsibly and avoid it being exploited by the wrong people? The same question applies to artificial intelligence, especially as authors are being exploited by tech giants, and their books harvested without payment to apparently train AI software,," said Mark.