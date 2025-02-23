Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Creating amazing characters and developing stories that readers love is probably one of the most satisfying things in the world,” says Chris Berry whose fourth book in his unique crime thriller series set in the world of rugby league, Tough Season The French Connection, has just been released.

“Sometimes you can bring about a new character that you just know has the potential to be something special for the future and that’s one of the exciting things that has happened for me in writing this latest book.

" I’m a firm believer that as an author you need to be excited about your work and constantly surprised and challenged, because if you’re not then you can’t expect anybody else to be.

Writer Chris Berry, photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

Chris, perhaps best known for his farming and countryside stories in The Yorkshire Post for the past twenty-plus years, has written more than twenty books including autobiographies with Joe Longthorne, Tony Christie and Bruce Jones who played Les Battersby in Coronation Street; and a children’s series Milkman Mike.

“Writing crime thrillers that feature rugby league isn’t the most likely scenario to turn my books into million sellers,” says Chris.

“But it’s a world I’m familiar with. I was born in Hull, have always supported Hull KR and when I moved over to the West Riding 37 years ago I made a point of visiting all the old grounds watching games like Bramley vs Batley at McLaren Field and Huddersfield vs Halifax at Fartown.

"I also edited the Leeds rugby league magazine just before Super League started.

Chris’ main character in the Tough series that started with Tough Season in 2019 and was nominated in the Crime Writers Association Dagger Awards 2020 is Greg Duggan, a six-foot three, good looking hunk with a tremendous, quick thinking rugby league brain and a complicated love life who is a man who is always in the wrong place at the wrong time

“Greg has been compared to Jack Reacher, James Bond and John McClane (Die Hard),” says Chris.

“Murders, mayhem and mystery mean that Greg’s life is constantly in danger. He’s a flawed hero. His wife has left him.

“In Tough Season The French Connection he wants to see more of his young son, Kyle, and his girlfriend Susie, and he wants to get fit again, this time to play for a new Super League club in south-west France, but the deaths of prominent people in Aerospace Valley and a mysterious woman called Fortune make achieving any of these anything but simple.

“I started the series with Greg playing for a down-on-their luck team in the bottom tier of the professional game, League 1,” says Chris. “He has subsequently played in Lanzarote in Tough Season In The Sun (2020) and in Australia and the South Pacific in Tough World (2021).

“He’s a great player, but he’s not a detective and somehow has to fight his way out of whatever drama befalls him.

Chris’ series has already received rave reviews from readers who enjoy rugby league and those who simply love crime thrillers and murder mysteries.

He has developed a reputation for action, suspense and surprising the reader with twists to his storylines.

“If you like rugby league and enjoy reading thrillers with loads of things going on, you’ll love Tough Season The French Connection and the others,” says Chris.

“I get so many reviews where readers say you don’t have to be into the sport to love them, which is how I’d hope it would be.

“I have set all of the books in places that I know well. In Tough Season Greg is playing for a club that could easily be seen as a Batley or a Rochdale; I’ve holidayed a lot in the Canary Islands and the idea for the murders in Tough Season In The Sun came from while I was running along the promenade in Playa Blanca; and the locations for Tough World include Byron Bay where our eldest son lives and the island of Efate, part of Vanuatu, halfway between Australia and Fiji where we stayed while visiting him.

“Tough Season The French Connection is set in Pau and the Pyrenees. My wife and I have good friends who live in the countryside around there and I’ve used their location too, in a wine producing area called Madiran.”

And Chris says he would love to see his books mad into a Netflix series.

“There have only ever been two general release feature films set around rugby league.

"Those were the excellent, gritty This Sporting Life released in 1963 based on David Storey’s superb novel, which saw Rachel Roberts nominated for an Oscar; and the fabulous, funny Up ‘n’ Under by John Godber, which did very well at the box office in 1998.

“It would be great to see Greg brought to the screen. I had a meeting with someone from Screen Yorkshire recently. You never know, maybe there’s room for a Jack Reacher of rugby league to hit the screens. If not, then I’ve always got my new character, Fortune.

"There will be more to come from her as well as Greg. You’ve got to keep surprising yourself, as well as the reader.