Upton author: Travelling wrote my second book
Local Upton author, Bella Thrower, has spent the last three months travelling Asia, Indonesia and Oceania. This incredibly unique experience inspired the writing of her second book.
Her first novella, Paris Can't Save Us, is the brave story of Claire and Luke navigating their way through the uncharted territory of betrayal, lust, anger and love.
Bella paused the work on her sequel to the successful published novella, Paris Can't Save Us, to travel some of the world. During this trip, she was so inspired by what she saw, that she thrust herself into writing a completely new novel.
Keep your eyes peeled for the next addition to this young author's bookshelf.