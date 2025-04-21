Val McDermid looks forward to this year's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

Val McDermid will be appearing at this summer's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

Now established as the world’s longest-running and most prestigious celebration of crime writing, the festival returns in July with another exciting line-up. Headliners include bestselling writing duo Lee and Andrew Child discussing their latest Jack Reacher thriller In Too Deep, Lee Child will also be interviewing Kate Atkinson about her most recent Jackson Brodie crime novel At the Sign of the Rook, international bestseller Irvine Welsh makes his festival debut talking about Resolution, the final instalment in his ‘Crime’ trilogy, leading American crime writer Attica Locke will be talking about her hard-hitting topical novel Guide Me Home, fan favourites Mark Billingham, Paula Hawkins and Kate Mosse return to introduce their latest bestsellers, while the undisputed Queen of Crime, Val McDermid, will be teaming up for an in-conversation event with TV presenter Steph McGovern who is launching her debut novel Deadline.

McDermid, who has been a stalwart of the festival since it was founded in 2003, is delighted that it continues to go from strength to strength. “I think the secret of its success is that right from the beginning it’s been about readers and writers coming together to talk about the books that we love,” she says. “And there is always a mix of writers that will be familiar to readers and some they are less familiar with. People come along knowing there will be books and events to excite them and that they will enjoy.”

Attica Locke credit will be appearing at this summer's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate. Picture: Victoria Will

The festival’s New Blood strand, which McDermid initiated and hosted for many years, showcases the most compelling new voices in the genre. This year McDermid will be chairing a special event entitled Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads and Lasses, chatting with now established crime writers Fiona Cummins, Chris Hammer, Abir Mukhurjee and Stuart Neville. “I thought it would be interesting to revisit some of the writers that featured in the New Blood strand early in their careers,” she says. “It is testament to the nature of the festival that we have brought to people’s attention writers who have gone on to become hugely successful. Readers trust us.”

The author of over forty crime novels as well as short story collections, and non-fiction books, since her debut Report for Murder in 1987, McDermid has sold over 19 million books worldwide. She is perhaps best known for her Wire in the Blood series featuring clinical psychologist Dr Tony Hill and DCI Carol Jordan, which was adapted for television, and she has written three other series – with lead characters private detective Kate Brannigan, journalist Lindsay Gordon and cold case detective Karen Pirie, which has also been adapted for television. Her latest novel Past Lying is another instalment in the Karen Pirie series. “I love writing those – because she is a cold case investigator and is always dealing with something that’s happened historically, it gives me a chance to dig deep into past events and explore issues without making it an issue-based novel. This one is set against the backdrop of the Covid lockdown.” Pirie discovers that an author’s manuscript has chilling similarities to the disappearance of Edinburgh University student Lara Hardie many years previously. It could hold the key to unlocking the mystery – except the author died unexpectedly before he could finish it.

McDermid is already working on her next novel, another in the Karen Pirie series, due for publication in October. She is incredibly prolific and alongside the crime novels, she has also recently written a novella reimagining the story of Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth, Queen Macbeth, published last year, and a non-fiction book entitled Winter is coming out later this year. Music also plays a significant part in McDermid’s life. She is lead singer of the band The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers alongside fellow crime writers Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre, Dough Johnstone, Luca Veste and Stuart Neville. The band, who bill themselves as ‘murdering songs for fun’, will be performing on the opening night of the festival.

What McDermid is most looking forward to about this year’s event – “apart from the Bettys Fat Rascals” she says, laughing – is once again being among a close community of writers and readers. “It is a very democratic festival – at a lot of festivals writers are spirited away as soon as an event is finished but for this people are around in Harrogate for the whole weekend and writers and readers spend time together discussing books and writing. It is very open and friendly. ”

Kate Atkinson will be appearing at this summer's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. Picture: Helen Clyne.