Why I wanted to rehabilitate Harold Wilson, Says former Hull MP Alan Johnson

Alan Johnson, who has written a book about Harold Wilson . (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Harold Wilson, Labour Prime Minister between 1964-1970 and then from 1974-1976, has been dead for almost 30 years, but his statue in St George’s Square, outside Huddersfield station, is a vivid reminder of the Labour leader who was born in the town in 1916 and grew up in Milnsbridge.

Interestingly, the Wilson statue doesn’t show him holding or smoking a pipe – he was nearly always photographed with one - but the front cover of Alan Johnson’s biography picks out this well-known feature of Wilson’s character by illustrating a pipe and, what’s more, the drawing has clouds of smoke.

Arguably, no one is better placed than Johnson to write this short tribute to Wilson – it’s only 150 pages; this former Labour MP (Hull West and Hessle 1997-2017) and Cabinet Minister under both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown fully understands and has experienced the stress and drama of national politics at Westminster and in Whitehall.

The Harold Wilson statue outside Huddersfield Station in St George's Square. Picture Tony Johnson.

Now 74 and writing his latest novel at his home in East Yorkshire near Goole, Johnson’s career – after starting as a postman, he rose to become leader of the Union of Communication Workers in 1992 – means he has a natural sympathy for a Labour Prime Minister whose reputation had crashed when he died, aged 79, in May 1995.

“I wanted to rehabilitate Harold Wilson. He was a great Prime Minister. He won four general elections in 1964, 1966 and two in 1974, won a referendum on Europe in 1975 and introduced many important reforms such as legalising homosexuality, ending capital punishment, changing the abortion law, equal pay for women and launching the Open University.

“Yet, Wilson ended his career with a cloud over him. The pound was devalued in the late 1960s, and there was all that Marcia Williams stuff and the Lavender List of people he wanted to honour. Harold has this reputation of being slippery and untrustworthy and was all out for himself. I think that this is as far away from the truth as it’s possible to get.

“So, I’m restoring his reputation, but it’s warts and all. I’ve mentioned the things that Harold didn’t get right, like Rhodesia. I’ve not unearthed anything new, but I’ve had the chance to comment on the allegation that Wilson had an affair with a press officer, Janet Hewlett-Davies. This was raised last year by Joe Haines, Wilson’s Press Secretary. I don’t think they were having an affair, and I’ve made that clear in the biography.

“Was he a ladies’ man? No. Harold was nothing like Herbert Asquith (Liberal 1908-1916) or David Lloyd George (Liberal 1916-1922), but did he promote women? Yes. Marcia wasn’t just Harold’s private secretary. She was his private and political secretary. She was his version of today’s Sue Gray, Keir Starmer’s (former) Chief of Staff. But in that era and in Marcia’s case, it was unknown for a woman to hold that position.

“And you must remember that he encouraged politicians like Barbara Castle, Judith Hart and Joan Lestor in a world that was quite hostile.

“Wilson was a master of all the political arts. I could have learnt a lot from him. He had all the skills-oratory, knowledge of parliamentary procedure and able to think on his feet. Wilson loved getting into the details of issues, he loved dealing with stats and saw himself as a problem solver.”

Since winning the general election in July, the popularity of Sir Keir Starmer, only the fourth Labour Prime Minister to be elected to Downing Street after Clem Attlee, Wilson and Blair in Johnson’s life, has fallen rapidly. So, can Sir Keir learn any lessons from Wilson?

“ It’s a valid question.Interestingly,Sir Keir has said that Wilson is the Labour predecessor he admires the most. Not many people say that, but he did so with good reason. He could learn from Harold’s pragmatism. He had a total lack of ideology throughout his career and, as I say, Wilson was a problem solver and Sir Keir can learn from that.

“ Harold had an extraordinary life. A brilliant Oxford student, working with William Beveridge on his 1942 report on welfare in post-war Britain, a Cabinet Minister at only 31, Leader of the Opposition and, of course, twice Prime Minister.”

Wilson-and why not?-never let you forget that he was born in Yorkshire and had not been born with a silver spoon in his mouth. So, how proud was Harold of his Huddersfield background?

“ Very. You could describe Harold as a Yorkshireman first and an Englishman second. He supported Huddersfield Town and Yorkshire cricket, and when he went to the House of Lords, he called himself Lord Wilson of Rievaulx, a village in North Yorkshire near Helmsley, where Wilson’s ancestors came from generations ago.

“ At Oxford, he grew up in an age when you had to speak BBC English, and in the early clips of Wilson, he sounded like Attlee who had a public-school background. But Harold ditched that and went back to his Yorkshire roots to sound like a Yorkshireman.He never lost his Yorkshire persona.

“ I would have loved to have served under Wilson, and I’d have loved to have known him. I knew the great Labour figures like Denis Healey, Roy Jenkins and Michael Foot, but I never knew Harold. However, everyone who knew him, friend or foe, testified to his decency, utter lack of pomposity and unfailing kindness.”

Now Chancellor of Hull University as well as the busiest of authors who’s written the award-winning memoirs THIS BOY, PLEASE MR POSTMAN,THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD,IN MY LIFE:A MUSIC MEMOIR, plus three novels..another’s on the way.. Johnson emphasises the appeal of writing.

“ I wanted to write books since I was a kid in London. It’s the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done in my career and the Wilson biography is probably the most enjoyable. It took me four months to write the 30,000 words.

“ I’ve done memoirs, now biography and fiction, and fiction is the hardest. Writing a 90,000-word book, a figment of your imagination which will hold the reader’s attention, taking a year to write, is never easy.

“ I’m fresh early in the morning, so I write from eight till mid-day. I find it difficult to go back to writing in the afternoon or evening. The latest novel is a thriller set in 1939 in the Isle of Axholme, the area in the East Riding and South Yorkshire which is close to Gainsborough and Scunthorpe. It hasn’t got a title yet, but it will be out at the back end of 2025.

“ All I know is that I’m going to spend these terrible winter days, with the rain pouring down outside through to the spring, writing it.”

Just like Wilson, Johnson, who left school at 15, is a meritocrat, whether as a trade union boss, Cabinet Minister or as an author-the ideal background to write with authority on a Yorkshire-born Prime Minister who should be remembered fondly and, as far as we know, paid for his own suits, specs and pipe tobacco.