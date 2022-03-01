From classics such as Wuthering Heights to children’s books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, World Book Day (March 3) is all about celebrating the beauty of books and to encourage young people to read.

The date was first created by UNESCO on April 23, 1995, and the original idea was borne in 1922 by Spanish writer, Vicente Clavel Andres as a way to honour the author Miguel de Cervantes.

Here is a list of Yorkshire Post readers’ favourite books of all time.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens dated 1843. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

- The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis

- Sarum by Edward Rutherfurd

- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

- A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

- Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

- The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkein

- The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R Tolkein

- The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame

- Dominion by C.J Sansom

- Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

- Eagle in the Sky by Wilbur Smith

- Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

- A Many Splendoured Thing by Han Suyin

- Kingsbridge series by Ken Follett

- The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists by Robert Noonan

- The Time Traveller’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger

- The Earth’s Children by Jean M. Auel

- 101 Dalmatians by Dodie Smith

- The Island by Victoria Hislop

- The House on the Strand by Daphne du Maurier

- Catch 22 by Joseph Heller

- The Secret Garden by Frances Hodges Burnett

- Far from the Madding Crowd by Thomas Hardy

- Where’s Wally by Martin Handford

- The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S Lewis

- Tied Between Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card

- Battlefield Earth by L. Ron Hubbard

- Behind the Scenes at the Museum by Kate Atkinson

- All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

- Gormenghast trilogy by Mervyn Peake

- From a Buick 8 by Stephen King

- Phantom of Manhattan by Frederick Forsyth

- The Green Mile by Stephen King

- Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell

- Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro

- The Stand by Stephen King

- To Kill A Mocking Bird by Harper Lee

- A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

- The Silver Sword by Ian Serraillier

- Watership Down by Richard Adams

- The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

- Fair Stood the Wind by France H.E Bates

- The Devil’s Guard by George Robert Elford

- The Mists of Avalon by Marion Zimmer Bradley

- Mr Sponge’s Sporting Tour by R.S Surtees

- Lady Chatterley’s Lover by D.H Lawrence

- What Katy Did by Susan Coolidge

- Ballet Shoes by Noel Streatfield

- Rachel’s Holiday by Marian Keyes

- Catcher in the Rye by J.D Salinger

- Flowers in the Attic by V.C Andrews

- Magician by Raymond E. Feist

- Bravo Two Zero by Andy McNab

- Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

- The Citadel by A.J Cronin

- Anna Karenina by Tolstoy

- Angels and Demons by Dan Brown