York man contributes his cancer story to a new book

Andy Mercer from York, has contributed his story about his brother Stuart to a new book which helps people affected by cancer. Andy had previously contributed his story to Ian Donaghy's (also from York) book about bereavement, The Missing Peace. The new book, Stories of Cancer and Hope, has 39 personal stories and the aim is to help people affected by cancer to not feel alone.

Andy Mercer from York has contributed his story about losing his younger brother Stuart to cancer in a new book which seeks to help people affected by cancer to not feel alone.

Andy said that men tend to grieve out of sight, by themselves, all alone as he did late at night when nobody was around, after losing his younger brother Stuart. .

Andy Mercer

He believes that men still feel they have to take responsibility and be strong for their close family and friends . “I now know that men are slowly realising that they can open up and talk about their feelings and grief and I hope this book, Stories of Cancer and Hope, and my story will help speed up this change.”

Andy’s story originally featured in Ian Donaghy’s book The Missing Peace, after losing not only his brother but his Father, Step Father and Grandmother in a short space of time. Andy gave permission for Kevin Donaghy to include his story in Stories of Cancer and Hope, and states that if his story helps one person, then it will have been a very positive experience for him.

Stories of Cancer and Hope is a collection of personal essays from people directly affected by cancer. Born from the idea of asking individuals to share their stories and what ‘hope’ means or meant to them, the book offers an honest and inspirational look at different lived experiences of the disease – spanning from the initial diagnosis to the profound impact of treatments on emotional and physical wellbeing, as well its effects on loved ones.

Compiled by an extraordinary writer, Kevin Donaghy, who himself is living with an incurable and life-limiting melanoma diagnosis, each storyteller highlights the issues, emotions and reality of having, or being affected by, a wide range of cancers. Contributions come from all over the UK and feature inspirational stories of everyday people, from the ultramarathon runner who urges people to live life to the fullest and the nurse who supported her patients through treatment, to the partners, parents and siblings who remember the loved ones they’ve lost to the disease.

Stories of Cancer and Hope

The book has been created with the help of Kevin’s friends and family, and all contributors are happy to support of Maggie’s cancer charity, with at least £1 from the sale of each book being donated to help those living with cancer and their families. Maggie’s Chief Executive, Dame Laura Lee, said of the book: “The Stories of Cancer and Hope book is brilliantly honest, uplifting and very much in line with the support we offer at our 24 centres across the UK, including Maggies Yorkshire in Leeds. We have been delighted to have the books in our centres and to share them with those who visit us. We are also very grateful that this updated version will now also help us support those people at possibly the hardest time of their lives.”