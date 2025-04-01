Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Hunter’s native city is one lacking, he believes, a defining novel. So, after years of being involved in television in London, Hunter returned to his home region and is about to release his debut novel, Young Man From Leeds.

Hunter, 43, says: “It’s basically my bold attempt to put Leeds on the literary map. We don’t have the richest literary history here, somewhat embarrassingly. I feel like there isn't really a Leeds novel for some very mysterious reason.”

The work of Keith Waterhouse might be one example and, while Alan Bennett is a famous writer from Leeds, Hunter doesn’t feel he has produced a work that really encapsulates the city.

Leeds-born author Neil Hunter.

Unfortunately, “it just doesn't seem to be a city that you associate with great literature,” says Hunter, “and yet it's full of creative, intelligent, funny people, and I'm absolutely convinced that there are numerous people out there who have unpublished novels sitting in a file on their computer or they aspire to write a novel, but they just don't do it because they just don't see a route through to getting it published.”

Young Man From Leeds is in the tradition of the Angry Young Men genre which Waterhouse was associated with in the 1960s, but is inspired by Hunter’s own experience in a series of humdrum jobs back in the early 2000s.

“It's kind of like Fawlty Towers meets American Psycho,” says Hunter. “It’s about a very young, alienated menswear manager who wants to be anything but a menswear manager and he dreams of a life as meaningful and eventful as the ones in all the books that he devours.

“But basically, the relentless oppressiveness of rent and bills, debt, minimum wage, etcetera, has him imprisoned in the shop, where his frustrations begin to take him to some very dark places.

An illustration by Paul Hunter for Young Man From Leeds.

“It's ostensibly a retail comedy but it's way more than that. It's a look at young, working class people in a certain time in history who were stuck in a situation.

“Most of them have already resigned themselves to seeing no way out but the titular menswear manager refuses to accept that this is his life.

“He hates his existence. He wants something more. He has a lot of agency but the lack of opportunity is basically driving him mad and he begins to resort to desperate measures to dodge his fate.

“It sounds hilarious doesn’t it?” he jokes.

Indeed, the humour, he cautions, is dark and difficult but he did not want to insult the reader’s intelligence.

Growing up, Neil loved his time at primary and middle school in Whinmoor, east Leeds, but did not enjoy what was then Boston Spa Comprehensive, even if he thrived in English (though reading works by the likes of Edgar Allan Poe and Philip K Dick did not exactly endear him to his classmates).

He left education without A-levels and in the early noughties ended up working what he describes as “dead-end” jobs, eventually finding himself at Seacroft Job Centre after getting the sack.

Then he spotted a notice in the media jobs section of The Guardian offering 12 months paid TV work with no experience necessary.

He got the job, which was at Objective Productions in London, and soon moved into comedy.

As a freelancer, he worked for many years on shows such as Big Brother, Gogglebox, The Paul O'Grady Show, Danny Dyer's The Wall, The Million Pound Drop, Gino D'Acampo's Win Your Wish List, Impossible, Fifteen to One, The Mind Control Freaks, Dr Michael Mosley's Meet the Humans, The Justin Lee Collins Show and The Question Jury.

Eventually, he got a sit-com optioned, which grants a producer or production company the right to develop an idea into a TV show for a specific period.

Shopworn, its intended title, was an earlier iteration of what is now his novel and he says it was considered on a couple of occasions, including for a time by Paul Garner, known for working with Chris Morris, whose work Hunter admires.

It didn’t come about and he soon moved back home, where he now lives with wife Saima and daughter Matilda in a North Yorkshire village.

A lot of London-based commissioners, he thinks, have become risk-averse and fall back on cheaper comedy like panel shows.

“Audiences were shifting to streamers at that time and British TV bosses were reacting by dumbing everything down and trying to appeal to the lowest common denominator,” he says, adding: “There's this whole generation of lost comedy writers who had really great, clever sitcom scripts and none of them could get commissioned. And this was in the period that the US were making all of these really ambitious, innovative comedies like 30 Rock, Inside Amy Schumer, Parks and Recreation, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Undeterred, Hunter turned his sitcom idea into what is now Young Man From Leeds, which is published by Black Spring Press this month and features illustrations from the his brother, Paul Hunter.

Even though he’s written the book in his 40s, the idea goes way back to his time working on a shop floor in his early 20s, at a time he was getting “repeatedly harangued” by his real life manager.

Now, Hunter says: “If you believe in supporting local and you want to extend that to literature then, at the moment, I'm your boy. Alan Bennett doesn't need your money. I need your money!”