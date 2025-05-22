Boy on a Dolphin live in Sheffield
If you've seen 'Boy on a Dolphin' before, you'll know you can expect an amazing evening of beautiful, original music, based around John Reilly’s outstanding vocals and the amazing Spanish guitar grooves of Pete Hiley.
The original four band members, John, Pete, Andy Needham, and Darren Ford will be joined by new member Anthony Lomas,in addition to playing all of their greatest songs, including‘Words Inside', ‘Walking Home, ‘Trapeze’, ‘Life’s a Blast’ and, of course, ‘Fire’ they will also be trying out new songs including the brilliant 'One More For the Road' !!
Tickets are £18 in advance and £20 (cash) at the door and are also available by calling or texting Elaine on 07918 556552.
This is an all standing event, bring your dancing shoes and get your tickets now.