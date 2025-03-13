Bradford Concert Band Celebrates 50th Anniversary

A concert band which plays all over Yorkshire and attracts players from across the region is celebrating its 50th anniversary next month.

Bradford Concert Band (BCB), previously Bradford Metropolitan Concert Band, was formed in April 1975 and has grown over recent years to have over 30 members. Unlike brass bands, which dominated the community music scene of the area in the 1970’s, BCB includes woodwind instruments as well as brass and percussion. They perform a wide variety of music including traditional and modern concert band works, classical music, film, TV and video game soundtracks, songs from the shows and much more.

Soon after the band's 25th anniversary, its future was threatened when the band room in Girlington was fire bombed during the Bradford Riots of 2001. The fire laid waste to all the band uniforms, music library and instruments and could very easily have destroyed the band itself. However, thanks to the hard work of the band’s members and the support of bands from across the country, BCB endured and was able to rebuild in a new home at Baildon Hall Club where it continues to go from strength to strength.

The band will be performing a special anniversary concert celebrating “50 Years of Stage and Screen” at Silsden Town Hall on Saturday 5 April - 50 years to the day since the first ever rehearsal. With music from many of the biggest Film, TV and Musical blockbusters of the last half century, it promises to be a fantastic event. Tickets can be purchased via the silsden.live website.

BCB playing at Pudsey Park July 2024 as part of the Leeds City Council bandstand series

The band rehearse twice per week and have a busy calendar of performances each year, including summer bandstands, formal concerts, joint performances with other local bands and choirs and special events such as Harrogate Flower Show and local Yorkshire Day celebrations.