Bradford Super Soapbox challenge returns

Bradford’s streets will once again come alive with speed, creativity, and excitement as the Super Soapbox Challenge returns on Sunday, 4 May. With the countdown now on, organisers are calling for teams to sign up and take part in this thrilling event.

The highly anticipated race has become a staple in the city’s events calendar, drawing thousands of spectators and participants with its high-energy course and imaginative cart designs. This year, as Bradford celebrates its City of Culture, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Sign-ups are now open, and organisers are encouraging teams to take on the challenge. Participants will need to build their own soapbox cart and race it down the giant ramp through the city centre, competing for the fastest lap time. Additional prizes include Most Innovative Cart Design and Best Turned-Out Crew. Previous designs have included hamburgers, a 1920s theme, superheroes and a bat mobile!

Jonny Noble, Bradford BID’s Chief Executive, says:"The Bradford Super Soapbox Challenge is not just a fantastic spectacle; it plays an important role in supporting city centre businesses. Events like this bring thousands of people into the heart of Bradford, boosting footfall for shops, cafés, and restaurants. This year, as we celebrate Bradford’s City of Culture status, it is more important than ever to showcase what our city has to offer and create a lively, welcoming atmosphere for visitors. It will also be a brilliant opportunity to show off the transformative public realm works in the heart of the city centre. We can’t wait to see the incredible designs teams come up with!”

The event is free for spectators to enjoy, while entry fees for teams are £100 for individuals, BID-levy paying businesses, and charities, or £200 for non-levy paying corporate entries.

Andrew Pearson, Marketing Director for Super Soapbox Challenge adds: "It’s great news we’ll be returning to Bradford for a fourth year! Whether it’s your first time competing or you’re a returning team, the event is a brilliant opportunity for a fun-filled day out. It’s all about team spirit, raising money for great causes, and enjoying the excitement of the race. We’ve got plenty of advice and tips for those taking part, and we’re looking forward to seeing the creative entries from Bradford this year!"

Throughout the day, spectators can also enjoy live music, as well as activities supporting charity partners including Yorkshire Air Ambulance who will be bringing along their flight simulator for all those budding helicopter pilots out there.

Teams looking to take part can sign up now at https://supersoapboxchallenge.co.uk/bradford/

