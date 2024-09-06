Bright Horizons Leeds Day Nursery and Preschool celebrates milestone graduation

Bright Horizons Leeds Day Nursery and Preschool is delighted to announce the graduation of its preschool class of 2024. The special ceremony was a heartwarming event that marked the culmination of an important chapter in the lives of these young learners.

Any graduate will tell you how daunting post-study life can be. But that isn't the case for Bright Horizons Leeds alumni who spent this week jumping with excitement in their new school shes.

To mark the children's achievements a graduation ceremony was held by the nursery team. The event was well attended by proud parents, family members, and staff who gathered to celebrate the achievements of the children as they prepared to embark on their next adventure in education—starting primary school this autumn. The whole day was filled with joy and pride as each child received their certificate of graduation, symbolizing their growth, learning, and development during their time at Bright Horizons.

"We are incredibly proud of all our graduates," said Danielle Marks, Nursery Manager at Leeds Day Nursery and Preschool. "Each child has shown tremendous progress, creativity, and curiosity. It has been a privilege to watch them grow, and we are confident they will continue to shine as they take the next steps."

Throughout their time at Leeds Day Nursery and Preschool, the children have developed in line with the Bright Horizons Nurture Approach which encourages exploration, creativity, and a love of learning. The curriculum has been carefully designed to support each child’s individual development, preparing them for the transition to primary school with confidence and enthusiasm.

Suzanne, one of the parents on the wider Bright Horizons parent panel, said “as a mum working full time, I have found it hard to keep up with how to support my daughter as she navigates big new feelings. Bright Horizons’ commitment to the Nurture Approach has been a tremendous support to us and I feel happy to drop my daughter off at nursery knowing that her development and wellbeing is a priority to the team.”

Bright Horizons Leeds Day Nursery and Preschool is committed to providing high-quality early childhood education and care. The team is passionate about creating a nurturing environment where every child can thrive, develop essential skills, and build a love for learning that will last a lifetime.