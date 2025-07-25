Burnholme Care Home invites local community to summer fair event

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 15:40 BST
HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home in Burnholme, York, is delighted to invite members of the local community to its Summer Fair on Wednesday 13 August, from 2pm to 4pm.

The event promises fun for all ages, with a wide range of classic summer fair activities including hook-a-duck, tin can knockdown, guess the sweet jar, hoop throwing, and a tombola. Visitors can also enjoy a delicious cake stall and a fantastic lineup of entertainment throughout the afternoon.

A variety of refreshments will be available, including hot dogs and burgers, a refreshing ice cream stall, fruit kebabs, sangria, as well as tea and coffee. Whether you're a long-time resident of Burnholme or new to the area, everyone is warmly welcomed to come along and join in the summer celebration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pauline Hagan, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, said:“Our Summer Fair is one of the highlights of the year for residents, colleagues, and the local community. It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together, enjoy some sunshine and good food, and create special memories. We love welcoming new faces and sharing the warm and friendly spirit that makes Mossdale Residence such a special place.”

Related topics:York
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice