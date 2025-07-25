Burnholme Care Home invites local community to summer fair event

HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home in Burnholme, York, is delighted to invite members of the local community to its Summer Fair on Wednesday 13 August, from 2pm to 4pm.

The event promises fun for all ages, with a wide range of classic summer fair activities including hook-a-duck, tin can knockdown, guess the sweet jar, hoop throwing, and a tombola. Visitors can also enjoy a delicious cake stall and a fantastic lineup of entertainment throughout the afternoon.

A variety of refreshments will be available, including hot dogs and burgers, a refreshing ice cream stall, fruit kebabs, sangria, as well as tea and coffee. Whether you're a long-time resident of Burnholme or new to the area, everyone is warmly welcomed to come along and join in the summer celebration.

