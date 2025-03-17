Burythorpe House Hotel Review: A relaxing down to earth get away in the heart of North Yorkshire

Sometimes you just come across a little Yorkshire hidden gem that you just have to share with the world, I have to tell you all about Burythorpe house hotel, just a few miles away from York. What a lovely little North Yorkshire location, Burythorpe has everything you will need for the perfect relaxing breakaway.

Burythorpe House is a very homely and very Yorkshire country house hotel, nestled in picturesque surroundings of the Yorkshire Wolds, not many miles away from the historic town of Malton. It is 30 minutes give or take from the City of York and 45 minutes from the North Yorkshire coast, visitors to the area are spoilt for choice, Burythorpe can be used as a getaway break or a base for your North Yorkshire getaway .

In 2013, a regular visitor to the area and the hotel, rock legend, Eric Clapton bought Burythorpe House and still owns the spot to this day. The hotel has 14 very comfortable and beyond Yorkshire stylish bedrooms, relaxing lounges with roaring log fires setting the scene and a paved terrace area with lovely views over the landscaped gardens, grounds and Yorkshire countryside beyond, it really is a home away from home - once you leave will get Burythorpe fever and want to return time and time again .

The Priory Restaurant at Burythorpe is intimate with oak panelling making it feel very homely, serving the most delicious modern British menu, using the very best seasonal produce from local suppliers. The wine list offers wines from the best wine-making regions around the world. The restaurant is open seven days a week for dinner. During my stay we enjoyed a fabulous afternoon tea and possibly the best roast beef dinner I have ever had, you won't go home hungry during your stay at Burythorpe let's put it that way.

Burythorpe provides the perfect venue for weddings, shooting parties, conferences, corporate events and other special celebrations. Burythorpe House Hotel makes an ideal ‘home away from home’, with something for everyone to enjoy.

I was lucky enough to visit Burythorpe House last weekend and I honestly cannot recommend it enough, with my hectic busy life working end-of-life dementia and blogging amongst other things it was so lovely to get away to the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds and just relax. At one point I was sitting around the fire on Saturday evening with a glass of champers whilst the jazz artist Gary was playing and I thought to myself this is the life. I loved waking up in the morning and opening the curtains to the sprawling Yorkshire countryside - everything was so calm and relaxed, I just have to mention the bespoke mattresses I don't think I have ever slept so well.

After breakfast we enjoyed leisurely strolls around the grounds, it was lovely to see the spring flowers in bloom. Everything from the atmosphere, the food, the ambience, and all the little touches including the complimentary Malton Brown toiletries made the stay feel so special. Burythorpe really has thought of everything to make it a memorable relaxing getaway.

