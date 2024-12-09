Busy week for the All Together Now Choir

Members of the All Together Now Choir from all four corners of the ATN world - Skipton, Harrogate, Baildon and Bingley - have had a whirlwind of a week, singing their hearts out at a total of no fewer than eight events!

Our week began last Saturday, 30th November, at the Bingley Christmas Lights Switch On. where we performed a variety of Christmas favourites, including 'Step Into Christmas' and 'Winter Wonderland ', to a packed enthusiastic audience. Amazing organiser Michelle Chapman, who is retiring from her role this year, told the choir that 'for so many years, you have been the heart of our event.' Such a heartwarming comment!

Sunday 1st December found us in Baildon, singing for an exciting total of three events, in one afternoon!

It was 'Baildon at Christmas' day, and leading the events was a performance for a most appreciative audience in Baildon Methodist Church, where the life of the ATN Choir first began. MD Chris Kemp was moved that "so many people told me how good you were, and how much they had enjoyed it".

The Baildon at Christmas event

Other comments included:

"O Holy Night was absolutely beautiful."

"We've never heard a better choir."

A second performance, which included 'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year' and 'I Believe in Father Christmas', followed in the nearby Bulls Head, where lovely, supportive landlady Juanita Kearns said that 'It's been amazing to see you grow over the years.'

The Primrose Court Care Home

The final Sunday performance took place round the Christmas Tree, before the annual Lights Switch On, and included 'Sleigh Ride' and 'Warm This Winter', firm favourites of the audience!

But our week of visiting fantastic Yorkshire communities had only just begun!

Tuesday, 3rd December, saw a team of choir members spending a special festive afternoon at the Primrose Court Care Home in Guiseley, singing, and encouraging residents to sing Christmas Carols. A good time was definitely had by all!

Wednesday morning was shared by yet another team of choir members with the wonderful children and staff of Brooklands Special School, Skipton. Pupils were ecstatic to dance and sing along to the liveliest of Christmas songs, particularly Slade's 'Merry Christmas Everybody!' Chris Kemp felt that 'memories were made, to last a lifetime.'

The Bulls Head Baildon

Friday afternoon was the choir's first visit to the Shipley Manor Care Home, singing with residents who loved the opportunity to recall long known Christmas Carols, and favourites such as 'White Christmas.' Lots of smiles, and reminiscing.

And finally, we reached Saturday 7th December, and the Melia Powell Memorial Event at Keighley Shared Church (St Andrews). Again, a first time event for us, and hopefully not the last. We were thrilled and honoured to be asked to take part, and it was an absolute joy to sing in this beautiful church. Breathtaking acoustics matched the beautiful songs, which included 'Fall On Me', 'Only You,' and 'Somewhere Only We Know.' It was always going to be an emotional event, for both audience and choir members.