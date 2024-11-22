Calderdale locals invited to celebrate the River Calder

Northern Broadsides Theatre Company invite Calderdale locals to join them on Saturday, November 30, for a unique celebration showcasing art, conservation, and the spirit of community through the lens of the River Calder. This all-day event invites families, art lovers, and environmental enthusiasts to immerse themselves in an interactive journey that highlights the beauty and challenges of our local river.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When: Saturday 30 November; 2pm – 5pm (family-friendly activities), 7pm – 10pm (evening celebration)

Where: Sowerby Bridge Fire and Water11-15 Hollins Mill LaneHX6 2QG

Price: FREE

Reclaiming the Calder: Celebration Event

No need to book – just drop in!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the family-friendly Afternoon Session (2pm-5pm), discover the local area with interactive activities that bring the river to life:

Explore river samples under the microscope: Get hands-on with microscopes and examine water samples to uncover tiny plastics hidden in the river.Play river-inspired instruments: Try out unique musical instruments crafted from objects retrieved from the river.Create interactive art: Contribute to vibrant art pieces by painting directly onto projected images.Enjoy stories and poems: Listen to or read local writings inspired by the river, collected from our ‘Coffee, Cake and Conversation’ drop-ins and ‘Waterways and Words’ workshops.Learn about river pollution: Engage with dynamic displays revealing the impact of pollution on river health, and discover how we can all contribute to protecting our waterways.This is an afternoon for all ages to connect with art, science, and the stories of our rivers!

The Evening Celebration (7–10pm) will feature all of the above, with additional elements that bring the day to a crescendo:

Experience a co-created soundscape: Listen to a powerful soundscape, created by community members and sound artists, capturing the essence of the Calder.Words from the Calder Rivers Trust: Gain insights into the river’s health and conservation efforts from experts who know it best.River-Inspired mocktails and bites: Enjoy refreshments that draw inspiration from the river’s natural beauty, with the Fire Station Bar open for additional selections.This is the finale of a series of environmental workshops aimed at protecting the River Calder and connecting our community to its story. Don’t miss this family-friendly, artistic, and educational experience that will inspire both young and old to cherish and protect our river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad