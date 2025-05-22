Canine Carriages returns to Whistlestop Valley

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is thrilled to announce the return of Canine Carriages – a unique, dog-friendly train experience hosted in partnership with Whistlestop Valley. Taking place in 2025, this tail-wagging event is perfect for families, friends, and their four-legged companions.

Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager, shares her excitement: “This will be our third Canine Carriages event with Whistlestop Valley, and it’s quickly become a firm favourite! The 50-minute train ride, complete with a scenic stop for ice cream and snacks, makes for a fantastic day out. There’s plenty to do before the ride too, so it’s a great way to spend an afternoon with your dog.”

Tickets are priced at just £12.95 per person, with limited spaces available. The charity encourages early booking as previous events have sold out quickly.

Canine Carriages is more than just a fun day out—it’s a vital fundraising initiative supporting the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch, a self-funded branch of the National RSPCA. All proceeds will help care for and rehome local animals in need.

Oreo the dog waits to set off

Event Highlights:

Dog-friendly 50-minute train journey

Ice cream and snack stop included

Activities and sights at Whistlestop Valley

Last year's event attendees

A fun way to support local animal welfare

To book tickets or learn more, visit:

Or check out the Facebook event: Click here

Dog enjoys a ride on the rails at a previous Canine Carriages event

About the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch:

This independently funded branch of the National RSPCA has already rehomed over 130 animals this year alone. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome unwanted, abandoned, and abused animals throughout the local area. The branch relies entirely on public donations and community support to keep its animal centre open and operational.