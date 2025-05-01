Care home opens its doors to celebrate our nurses

Threshfield Court care home, in Threshfield have warmly invited nurses current and retired from the local community to join them for Coffee Morning. Coffee Morning will take place on Monday May 12, 10am-2pm, guests are invited for light refreshments as a thank you for all their hard work and commitment. They will have a chance to meet residents, carers and explore our beautiful home.

General Manager Stacey Nicolson said: “This is our way of saying thank you and giving back to the community. We appreciate all our nurses and we are really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a cup of tea and a tour, our doors are always open.”

Threshfield Court Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Threshfield Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 57 residents from respite care to long term stays.