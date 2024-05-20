Care worker Michelle gears up for 24-hour charity cycle ride
Michelle Bishop, a care practioner in the home, will take part in the 24-hour static cycle and will be welcoming members of the community to join her throughout the day.
Children from the Muddy Boots Nursery and local cyclists will be there and there will be live entertainment through the day.
Emma Smith, general manager at the Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home, said: “Everyone at Stamford Bridge Beaumont is keen to show Michelle our support on her endeavour, especially the residents who enjoy taking part and showing their support for our community initiative.
"The Alzheimer’s Society is a great cause that helps many people in need and is a cause which is very close to the hearts of all our staff and residents, and we are really proud of Michelle to be undertaking this challenge. Thank you to everyone who donated so far!”