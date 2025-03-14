Casting call for music video in support of Andy’s Man Club

The video is in support of Andy’s Man Club, a charity dedicated to raising awareness around mental health and suicide prevention. This project is particularly close to Em Louise’s heart because she tragically lost her her younger brother David, in 2022 after he lost his battle with his mental health.

This music video aims to spark important conversations about mental health and suicide prevention. Em Louise is calling on volunteers and extras to help bring this powerful story to life. Anyone who feels passionate about supporting mental health awareness or who even has connection to Andy’s Man Club is encouraged to participate and be part of this meaningful project.

The concept of the video itself will be a ‘one-shot’ style video, walking from the north end of South Bay Beach uniting in the middle of the beach for a final crowd shot. Award winning director Lee D Barnes from AMC quotes, “We want people to join in, dance, move and enjoy the song and walk. We will finish the video in a big group on the beach, looking up at the sky as the drone passes the clouds whilst all holding the classic ‘ok’ sign that AMC represents.”

Em Louise explains, “This project is a way for me to use my artistry in the most powerful way and I am using my story to hopefully help others. My goal is for this song to be a catalyst for conversation for anyone who may be suffering in silence. Andy’s Man Club is doing amazing work to break the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, and I’m incredibly proud to be supporting them through my music and with this video. I feel this track is an anthem that will spark that first conversation or inspire someone who may be considering attending AMC to push through and go. AMC actually sing on the track, my hairs stand up on my arms every time I listen.”

Casting Call for Extras:

Em Louise is looking for extras to feature in the music video for “Be Right Here”. If you’ve ever wanted to be part of something meaningful or simply want to show your support for Mental Health Awareness, this is your chance! Participants will be involved in scenes that represent the strength of community, the power of support, and the message that it’s okay to talk.

The shoot will take place from 7am to 11am on April 27th, 2025, and we need as many people as possible to bring the video’s message to life wearing the Andy’s Man Club Merch which will be provided on the day. The meeting point will be at the RNLI Scarborough, and everyone is welcome—no previous acting experience required. Whether you’re a local to Scarborough or willing to travel, your presence will help make this video even more impactful.

How to Get Involved:

If you're interested in being part of this meaningful project, just keep an eye on the Andy’s Man Club @andysmanclubuk socials or Em Louise’s socials @emlouisemusicc, this is where all updates will be posted for the shoot. Kids are welcome and coffee and tea will be supplied. SEE YOU THERE!

The music video for “Be Right Here” will be released in mid May. Stay tuned for updates and more details on how you can support the cause by following Em Louise on social media and visiting the Andy’s Man Club website.

About Andy’s Man Club:

Andy’s Man Club," it’s a UK-based support group for men to talk about their mental health. Founded in 2016, the group aims to break the stigma surrounding men's mental health, providing a safe, non-judgmental space for men to share their feelings and struggles. They hold weekly meetings across various locations and encourage open discussions about mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and other challenges.

https://andysmanclub.co.uk

About Em Louise:

Em Louise is a northern-based singer, songwriter, and saxophonist who began releasing her own music in 2024. Her sound blends electronic elements with an alternative edge, featuring punchy lyrics, soulful vocals, and the added flair of her saxophone skills. Em’s music is shaped by her personal experiences as a twenty-something navigating the complexities of life, with heartfelt lyrics and jazzy riffs from her sax, Max.

With over 30k streams and consistent radio play, Em has garnered support from BBC Introducing’s Jericho Keys and Mixposure’s Simon Pattinson. Her upcoming drum and bass single, "Be Right Here," will be released on May 9 followed by her first headline show at Oporto Leeds on May 15. The track is dedicated to Andy’s Man Club, a charity close to Em’s heart.

https://linktr.ee/emlouisemusicc

1 . Contributed Musician Em Louise and her brother who tragically passed in 2022. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Come down on 27th April and get involved. WE NEED YOU! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Em Louise and ANDYSMANCLUB UK need you for this powerful music video! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales