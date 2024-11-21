Castlegate Books, Knaresborough, hosts book signing with bestselling author LK Pang

Independent bookstore, Castlegate Books, enjoyed a visit from local bestselling author LK Pang on Saturday as she popped in to sign copies of her novels and chat with enthusiastic patrons.

Harrogate-based author LK Pang is best known for her recent overnight bestseller, The Night Counsellor, a psychological thriller set in a Yorkshire asylum which launched in October.

"It was great to be back with Gary at Castlegate Books again", says LK, "I had a wonderful time meeting new people who live locally and are from as far as Brazil. It was also a joy to see that my debut novel, Moat Hill Hall, is still popular. Thank you to all who chatted with me and even more thanks to those who bought my books!"

Bookshop owner Gary Cooper said:

"There was a lot of interest in LK's new historic mystery thriller, and it was great to have her back in store with us.As a bookshop, we have held book signings - with a particular focus on new and local authors - for sixteen years. During that time we've seen the number of local authors grow and creative writing seems to be particularly flourishing at the moment.

When customers get to speak with authors they get a unique and personal insight into a book which they can't get elsewhere. Authors also find that it's a rewarding experience when talking to customers about their books."