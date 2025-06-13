CATAN - Connect The World event at Patriot Games Sheffield

CATAN - Connect The World

To celebrate CATAN's 30th anniversary, asmodee are hosting the global event CATAN - Connect The World on Saturday 28th June 2025 and you can be part of it at Patriot Games Sheffield!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this special day, the new event game CATAN - Connect will be played in over 35 countries worldwide. Local events will be organised in each of these countries, bringing CATAN fans together to experience the game and the unique catan spirit up close.

There is also a HUGE CATAN prize bundle to be won, worth over RRP £560

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official stream starts at 13:00, but we invite players down to socialise, and play games before the event too!

Patriot Games in Sheffield will host the Northern contingent of our gaming community from 10am-6pm.